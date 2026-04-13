Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Asha Bhosle's family nurtured a rich musical legacy.

She had two marriages, impacting Bollywood music.

Personal losses profoundly shaped her later life.

Grandchildren continue the family's artistic traditions.

A voice that defined generations has now fallen silent. As the world mourns the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, attention has once again turned to the extraordinary family that shaped and sustained her remarkable journey. From a home steeped in classical music to relationships that influenced Bollywood’s golden era, her life was as layered as her melodies.

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The Mangeshkar Legacy: Parents And Siblings

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Asha Bhosle was born into the Mangeshkar family, headed by her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a respected classical singer and theatre artist. He died at the age of 41 in Pune, in 1942. Her mother, Shevanti, played a crucial role in holding the family together after his early demise. She died a natural death at the age of 55 in the year 1995.

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Music was the foundation of the household. It shaped the lives of all five siblings. The eldest, Lata Mangeshkar, remains immortal as the “Nightingale of India.” Meena Khadikar built a career as a singer and composer, while Usha Mangeshkar also made her mark with several songs. Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest, earned recognition as a composer and singer.

Today, Lata Mangeshkar is no more, while the remaining siblings of Asha Bhosle continue to be associated with the family’s enduring legacy.

Asha Bhosle's Marriages And Personal Lives

Asha Bhosle’s personal journey saw two marriages. At just 16, she married Ganpatrao Bhosle against her family’s wishes. The relationship was troubled, and she eventually separated from him.

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Years later, she married celebrated composer Rahul Dev Burman in 1980. Their partnership became one of the most iconic in Bollywood music, producing timeless songs that continue to resonate with audiences. RD Burman passed away in 1994, bringing an end to their celebrated collaboration.

Children And Losses That Shaped Her Life

From her first marriage, Asha Bhosle had three children, Hemant, Varsha, and Anand.

Her eldest son, Hemant Bhosle, who pursued music, passed away in 2015. Her daughter Varsha Bhosle, a journalist, died in 2012. These losses marked deeply emotional chapters in her life.

Her youngest son, Anand Bhosle, remains the only surviving child. He not only managed her professional affairs but also stood by her as her closest support system in later years.

Asha Bhosle's Grandchildren

Asha Bhosle is survived by her grandchildren, including Zanai Bhosle, who has been steadily carving her own path in music. She represents the next generation carrying forward the family’s artistic legacy.

It was Zanai who informed the public about the singer’s hospitalisation on April 12, requesting privacy for the family during a difficult time.