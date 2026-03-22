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British actor Paapa Essiedu has candidly spoken about the intense backlash he has faced since being cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series, revealing that the online reaction has, at times, turned deeply disturbing.

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A Casting That Sparked A Storm

What should have been a career-defining moment quickly became a challenging experience. After the casting announcement, Essiedu found himself at the centre of heated online debate, with criticism escalating into personal attacks.

Speaking about the reaction, the actor admitted, “Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

His words reflect not just disappointment, but the emotional toll such scrutiny can take, even on seasoned performers.

'Nobody Should Have To Encounter This'

As the backlash intensified, the situation grew more alarming. Essiedu revealed that alongside criticism, he has also been exposed to explicit threats online.

He shared, “It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered… That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job.”

The statement underscores a broader concern within the industry, where public discourse increasingly crosses into hostility.

Navigating Hate While Moving Forward

Despite the negativity, Essiedu remains determined not to let it define him. He acknowledged that while the hate can be overwhelming, he has learned to channel it into motivation rather than allowing it to derail his focus.

His journey highlights a growing conversation around representation, online behaviour, and the responsibilities that come with fan culture in major franchises.

A Rising Talent Under Spotlight

Active in the industry since 2012, Essiedu has steadily built a reputation across theatre, film, and television. From stage performances in productions like The Merry Wives of Windsor and Hamlet to his breakthrough role in I May Destroy You, his career has been marked by versatility and critical acclaim.

Now, as he steps into one of the most iconic roles in modern pop culture, the spotlight has never been brighter or more intense.