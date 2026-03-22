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HomeEntertainment‘Nobody Should Have To Encounter This’: Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Death Threats After 'Harry Potter' Casting

‘Nobody Should Have To Encounter This’: Paapa Essiedu Opens Up On Death Threats After 'Harry Potter' Casting

Paapa Essiedu opens up about death threats and racism after being cast as Snape in Harry Potter. Actor says “nobody should have to encounter this”.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
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British actor Paapa Essiedu has candidly spoken about the intense backlash he has faced since being cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series, revealing that the online reaction has, at times, turned deeply disturbing.

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A Casting That Sparked A Storm

What should have been a career-defining moment quickly became a challenging experience. After the casting announcement, Essiedu found himself at the centre of heated online debate, with criticism escalating into personal attacks.

Speaking about the reaction, the actor admitted, “Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.”

His words reflect not just disappointment, but the emotional toll such scrutiny can take, even on seasoned performers.

'Nobody Should Have To Encounter This'

As the backlash intensified, the situation grew more alarming. Essiedu revealed that alongside criticism, he has also been exposed to explicit threats online.

He shared, “It really matters. The reality is that if I look at Instagram, I will see somebody saying, ‘I’m going to come to your house and kill you.’ So while I’m pretty sure I’m not going to be murdered… That could age badly! But, yes, while I hope I’ll be OK, nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job.”

The statement underscores a broader concern within the industry, where public discourse increasingly crosses into hostility.

Navigating Hate While Moving Forward

Despite the negativity, Essiedu remains determined not to let it define him. He acknowledged that while the hate can be overwhelming, he has learned to channel it into motivation rather than allowing it to derail his focus.

His journey highlights a growing conversation around representation, online behaviour, and the responsibilities that come with fan culture in major franchises.

A Rising Talent Under Spotlight

Active in the industry since 2012, Essiedu has steadily built a reputation across theatre, film, and television. From stage performances in productions like The Merry Wives of Windsor and Hamlet to his breakthrough role in I May Destroy You, his career has been marked by versatility and critical acclaim.

Now, as he steps into one of the most iconic roles in modern pop culture, the spotlight has never been brighter or more intense.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of backlash has Paapa Essiedu faced for his role as Snape?

Paapa Essiedu has faced intense online backlash, including personal attacks and disturbing threats, since being cast as Severus Snape in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

How has the online reaction affected Paapa Essiedu emotionally?

Essiedu admitted that the online reaction affects him emotionally, stating that he's playing a wizard and that such scrutiny can take an emotional toll, even on experienced actors.

What kind of threats has Essiedu encountered online?

Essiedu has been exposed to explicit threats online, including statements like 'I'm going to come to your house and kill you,' highlighting a disturbing aspect of fan culture.

How is Paapa Essiedu dealing with the negative online attention?

Despite the negativity, Essiedu is channeling the hate into motivation and is determined not to let it derail his focus on his role.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Harry Potter Series ENtertainment News Paapa Essiedu
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