Three suspects have reportedly been detained from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar’s Buxar district in connection with the murder of Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath Rath.

According to sources, teams from West Bengal Police conducted raids across multiple police station areas in Buxar late Saturday night as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile killing.

The suspects have been identified as Vicky Maurya and Mayank Mishra. However, local Bihar Police officials have not officially confirmed the arrests or detentions.

Criminal History-Sheeter Questioned, Released

Another individual, Vishal Srivastava, who allegedly has a criminal background, was also questioned by investigators in Buxar before being released.

Sources said Bengal Police personnel had been camping in Bihar for the past several days and were gathering intelligence and tracking possible links connected to the murder case.

UPI Transaction Provides Key Breakthrough

Investigators probing the killing have identified a crucial lead through a UPI transaction made at the Bally toll plaza in Howrah shortly before the murder, officials said.

According to an officer associated with the probe, the silver car allegedly used in the crime crossed the toll plaza and the toll amount was paid digitally through UPI.

The transaction helped investigators trace a mobile number allegedly linked to one of the suspects.

CCTV footage obtained from the toll plaza reportedly captured images of the vehicle and its occupants, further strengthening the investigation.

ALSO READ: Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Bengal Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna Today, Speak With Top Cops

Planned Killing Under Multi-Agency Probe

Rath, considered a close aide and personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, was shot dead on the night of May 6 in Madhyamgram’s Doharia Lane, nearly 7 km from Kolkata airport.

BJP leaders described the incident as a planned assassination that took place just days after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal following a landslide election victory.

According to investigators, Rath’s SUV was intercepted near his residence by a silver car, after which armed assailants arriving on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at point-blank range.

Police said the attackers later abandoned the silver vehicle and escaped using a red car and motorcycles.

Two motorcycles linked to the crime were later recovered, one near the crime scene and another from Barasat.

Officials said the registration numbers on the vehicles were allegedly forged and their chassis and engine numbers had been tampered with.

ALSO READ: 6 Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Into Gorge In Himachal's Chamba

SIT Examining Cross-Border, Organised Crime Angles

The CID and the STF have jointly formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder.

Investigators have identified the firearm allegedly used in the attack as an Austrian-made Glock 47X pistol, a sophisticated weapon rarely found in India.

Officials said the use of the firearm has raised concerns among both state and central intelligence agencies, prompting an examination into possible international or cross-border connections.

Investigators are also probing whether hostile foreign networks may have used Bangladesh as a transit route in the operation.

“We are keeping all possibilities open, including the involvement of external operatives or organised criminal networks,” an officer associated with the probe said.

Officials believe the killing bears the characteristics of a professionally executed contract murder.

According to investigators, the attackers appeared to have conducted extensive reconnaissance before carrying out the operation, selecting a location outside CCTV coverage and executing the attack with careful timing.

Investigators are also examining whether hired shooters from Uttar Pradesh or operatives linked to cross-border networks could have been involved.

ALSO READ: Hindu Students 'Asked' To Wear Skull Caps, Hijab In UP School; 3 Teachers Suspended

Multiple Angles Under Examination

Officials said investigators are examining all possible motives, including personal enmity, organised crime links and access to sensitive information.

Another officer involved in the probe said Rath allegedly had access to files connected to cattle smuggling and coal mafia networks, and investigators are exploring whether the murder was linked to attempts to destroy or obtain sensitive evidence.

“No theory has been ruled out at this stage. The investigation is progressing on multiple fronts,” an officer said.

No official arrests have been announced so far in the case.