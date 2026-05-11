Long before she became a global star, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had her first close encounter with fame on the sets of her debut Tamil film Thamizhan. Looking back, the actor has often described how working alongside Thalapathy Vijay gave her an early glimpse into the overwhelming power of stardom.

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A First Glimpse Of Stardom

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Speaking on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Priyanka reflected on just how surreal the experience felt at the time. She remembered the sheer scale of attention Vijay commanded wherever he went, especially during filming.

“It was a movie called Thamizhan in the Tamil language in India. It was my first exposure to a little bit of fame. My co-actor, his name is Vijay, is extremely popular. And I remember when we used to land up on set, there used to be people; hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people just standing there to watch him while he was dancing and while he was doing his thing.”

‘A Demi-God Feeling’

That early exposure left a lasting impression. At the time, Priyanka admits, her understanding of fame was shaped almost entirely by what she witnessed on set and in theatres.

“It's my first movie. I had no idea what happens behind the scenes. I just saw what we saw in movie theaters. And I just remember thinking (about fame), what a demigod feeling that must be, especially in India where people love their movies and the fans are really, really giving.”

Lessons From Vijay On Set

Beyond the spectacle of stardom, Priyanka also took away something far more grounded from her co-star. In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, she spoke about observing Vijay’s work ethic closely.

“I loved watching my co-actor Vijay - he was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility on set. Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves the set. And that's something I do even now.”

It’s a lesson she continues to carry with her, long after her debut.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Trisha Krishnan Holds Back Tears As Vijay Gives First Address As Tamil Nadu CM

A New Political Chapter Begins In Tamil Nadu

In a dramatic turn for Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister on Sunday after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured the backing needed to cross the majority threshold in the Assembly.

The moment signals a significant break from decades of political dominance by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), marking the first time in nearly 70 years that a government outside these two powerhouses has taken charge in the state.