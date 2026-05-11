Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows CM Vijay silent during Vande Mataram performance.

Internet divided over CM Vijay's body language and intent.

Ceremony sequence controversy: Vande Mataram played before national anthem.

MHA directive on Vande Mataram rendered at official events.

A fresh controversy has erupted around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, after a viral video showed him standing silent while ‘Vande Mataram’ was being sung. The clip has triggered sharp reactions online and added to an ongoing debate over protocol, cultural sensitivities, and the sequence of songs at official events.

ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

Viral Video Sparks Online Backlash

Not a single line of Vande Mataram came out of Vijay Joseph’s mouth. While everyone around him was singing.



He can only memorize scripts. pic.twitter.com/oxJuSNE4Bs — BALA (@erbmjha) May 10, 2026

The clip, widely circulated on social media platform X, appears to show Vijay not singing along as ‘Vande Mataram’ played during the ceremony. Within hours, reactions flooded in, with users dissecting his body language and questioning his intent.

One user tweeted, "Not a single line of Vande Mataram came out of Vijay Joseph’s mouth. While everyone around him was singing. He can only memorize scripts."

However, a closer look at the same footage suggests that several others present were also not visibly singing. Despite that, Vijay, positioned at the centre, quickly became the focal point of criticism and online ridicule.

Internet Divided Over Vijay’s Silence

The internet didn’t take long to split into opposing camps. While some users criticised him sharply, others rushed to defend the Chief Minister.

One user wrote, "Dude we dont even know to sing that song?"

Another commented, "He literally started acting on the stage , he is taking oath like a movie star ."

A third said, "This is very disappointing to see an Indian is not singing his own country's national song."

At the same time, counter-arguments surfaced. One user defended him, saying, "Big deal given it's not even in Tamil and most in TN won't understand it fully."

Another pointed out, "Not everyone. Even Rahul Gandhi was not singing. Was he?"

Yet another added, "Where are his idiot fans who say that Joseph is secular because his mother is a Hindu."

Ceremony Sequence Fuels Political Controversy

The viral moment comes against the backdrop of a wider political storm over the sequence of songs at the ceremony. Traditionally, government events in Tamil Nadu begin with ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ and conclude with the national anthem.

However, during Vijay’s swearing-in, ‘Vande Mataram’ was performed first, followed by the national anthem, with ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ placed third, a shift that drew sharp criticism.

“During the ceremony, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was placed third, while Vande Mataram and the national anthem were given the first and second positions, respectively,” said CPI State secretary M Veerapandian.

He further added that such a sequence breaks long-standing convention and questioned who was responsible for the change.

ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra Spoke About Her Debut Film ‘Thamizhan’ With Vijay: ‘He Had Tremendous Humility’

MHA Directive At The Centre Of The Debate

The altered sequence traces back to a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year. The order stated that when both the national song and national anthem are played together, all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be rendered first.

This marked a clear shift from earlier practice, where only two stanzas, those adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1950, were typically performed.

The move has already triggered political pushback across states, with Opposition parties arguing that it disregards historical sensitivities and established conventions.