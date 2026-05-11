A controversy erupted after a viral video showed Vijay remaining silent while 'Vande Mataram' was sung during his swearing-in ceremony, sparking debate online.
Vijay Trolled Online After Viral Video Shows Him Not Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ During Oath Taking: Watch
A viral video of Vijay during his oath ceremony has sparked backlash for not singing ‘Vande Mataram’, intensifying an already heated political and cultural debate.
- Viral video shows CM Vijay silent during Vande Mataram performance.
- Internet divided over CM Vijay's body language and intent.
- Ceremony sequence controversy: Vande Mataram played before national anthem.
- MHA directive on Vande Mataram rendered at official events.
A fresh controversy has erupted around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, after a viral video showed him standing silent while ‘Vande Mataram’ was being sung. The clip has triggered sharp reactions online and added to an ongoing debate over protocol, cultural sensitivities, and the sequence of songs at official events.
ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song
Viral Video Sparks Online Backlash
Not a single line of Vande Mataram came out of Vijay Joseph’s mouth. While everyone around him was singing.— BALA (@erbmjha) May 10, 2026
He can only memorize scripts. pic.twitter.com/oxJuSNE4Bs
The clip, widely circulated on social media platform X, appears to show Vijay not singing along as ‘Vande Mataram’ played during the ceremony. Within hours, reactions flooded in, with users dissecting his body language and questioning his intent.
One user tweeted, "Not a single line of Vande Mataram came out of Vijay Joseph’s mouth. While everyone around him was singing. He can only memorize scripts."
However, a closer look at the same footage suggests that several others present were also not visibly singing. Despite that, Vijay, positioned at the centre, quickly became the focal point of criticism and online ridicule.
Internet Divided Over Vijay’s Silence
The internet didn’t take long to split into opposing camps. While some users criticised him sharply, others rushed to defend the Chief Minister.
One user wrote, "Dude we dont even know to sing that song?"
Another commented, "He literally started acting on the stage , he is taking oath like a movie star ."
A third said, "This is very disappointing to see an Indian is not singing his own country's national song."
At the same time, counter-arguments surfaced. One user defended him, saying, "Big deal given it's not even in Tamil and most in TN won't understand it fully."
Another pointed out, "Not everyone. Even Rahul Gandhi was not singing. Was he?"
Yet another added, "Where are his idiot fans who say that Joseph is secular because his mother is a Hindu."
Ceremony Sequence Fuels Political Controversy
The viral moment comes against the backdrop of a wider political storm over the sequence of songs at the ceremony. Traditionally, government events in Tamil Nadu begin with ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ and conclude with the national anthem.
However, during Vijay’s swearing-in, ‘Vande Mataram’ was performed first, followed by the national anthem, with ‘Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu’ placed third, a shift that drew sharp criticism.
“During the ceremony, Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was placed third, while Vande Mataram and the national anthem were given the first and second positions, respectively,” said CPI State secretary M Veerapandian.
He further added that such a sequence breaks long-standing convention and questioned who was responsible for the change.
ALSO READ: When Priyanka Chopra Spoke About Her Debut Film ‘Thamizhan’ With Vijay: ‘He Had Tremendous Humility’
MHA Directive At The Centre Of The Debate
The altered sequence traces back to a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier this year. The order stated that when both the national song and national anthem are played together, all six stanzas of ‘Vande Mataram’ should be rendered first.
This marked a clear shift from earlier practice, where only two stanzas, those adopted by the Constituent Assembly in 1950, were typically performed.
The move has already triggered political pushback across states, with Opposition parties arguing that it disregards historical sensitivities and established conventions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is there a controversy around Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's swearing-in ceremony?
What was the specific issue with the sequence of songs at the ceremony?
Traditionally, Tamil events start with 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu'. However, at Vijay's ceremony, 'Vande Mataram' was sung first, followed by the national anthem, and then 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu'.
What is the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive regarding 'Vande Mataram'?
The Ministry of Home Affairs directed that when both the national song and anthem are played, all six stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' should be rendered first.
Did other people at the ceremony also not sing 'Vande Mataram'?
Yes, some users pointed out that footage suggests several other individuals present were also not visibly singing along during 'Vande Mataram'.
What are some of the arguments defending the Chief Minister's silence?
Defenders argue that 'Vande Mataram' is not in Tamil and many in Tamil Nadu may not fully understand it. They also note that others, like Rahul Gandhi, were also not singing in other instances.