Trump To Visit China From May 13-15; Talks With Xi On Iran, Nuclear Weapons, And Trade Likely

US President Donald Trump will travel to China from May 13 to 15 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Monday, setting the stage for crucial discussions between the world’s two largest economies.

The visit will mark the first trip to China by a sitting US president in nearly nine years and Trump’s first visit to the country since 2017.

The leaders of the world’s two largest economies are also expected to hold their first face-to-face meeting in more than six months as Washington and Beijing attempt to stabilise strained bilateral ties amid disagreements over trade, Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Beijing on Wednesday, ahead of talks with Xi slated for Thursday and Friday.

Trade, Investment Agreements Expected

According to a report by Reuters, the two countries are expected to announce measures aimed at facilitating bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

China is also expected to unveil purchases related to Boeing aircraft, American agricultural products and energy supplies as part of broader trade understandings between the two sides.

Plans for a Board of Trade and a Board of Investment could be formally announced during the summit, although further negotiations and technical work may be required before those mechanisms become operational, the report said, citing sources.

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The two sides are also expected to discuss extending the current truce in their tariff dispute, which presently allows rare earth minerals to continue flowing from China to the United States.

While no immediate extension may be announced this week, there was confidence that the arrangement, originally reached last autumn, would eventually be prolonged.

“It doesn't expire yet. I'm confident we'll announce any potential extension at the appropriate time,” Reuters quoted an official as saying.

Talks Likely To Cover Iran, Taiwan And AI

Beyond trade, the Trump-Xi meeting is expected to address several long-standing geopolitical flashpoints, including Iran, Taiwan and nuclear weapons.

China maintains close economic ties with Iran and remains one of the major buyers of Iranian oil exports. The Trump administration has reportedly urged Beijing to use its influence to persuade Tehran to reach an agreement with Washington and help end the conflict that intensified after the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier this year.

Washington has also continued to raise concerns regarding China’s relationship with Russia amid broader strategic tensions.

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AI Concerns To Feature In Discussions

Advanced artificial intelligence development is also expected to emerge as a key topic during the summit.

Trump administration officials have expressed growing concern over rapid progress in Chinese AI technologies and believe both countries require “a channel of communication” to avoid misunderstandings or conflicts stemming from the use of advanced AI systems.

Symbolic Visit Amid Global Tensions

On Sunday, US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly described Trump’s visit as one of “tremendous symbolic significance.”

According to Kelly, Trump will attend a formal welcome ceremony and bilateral meeting with Xi on Thursday, followed by a visit to the Temple of Heaven and a state banquet.

The two leaders are also expected to hold a bilateral tea meeting and working lunch on Friday. Washington is reportedly planning a reciprocal visit by Xi to the United States later this year.

Ahead of Trump’s arrival, Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng is expected to meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in South Korea on May 12 and 13 for final-round trade negotiations preceding the Beijing summit.

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