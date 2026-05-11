NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

Every year, NEET UG attracts millions of students across India competing for limited medical seats in MBBS, BDS, and allied courses. With such a large number of candidates, it is quite common for multiple aspirants to end up with the same total score. To ensure fair ranking, the National Testing Agency applies to a structured tie-breaking system.

This system becomes extremely important during counselling, as even a slight difference in rank can change the college allocation for a student.

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Priority Given to Biology Scores

When two or more candidates secure identical marks, the first deciding factor is Biology performance. The candidate with higher marks in Biology, which includes both Botany and Zoology sections, is ranked higher. Since Biology carries major weight in NEET UG, it is the first and most important criterion in the tie-breaking process.

Chemistry and Physics Used as Next Criteria

If Biology marks are also the same, Chemistry scores are considered next. The student with better performance in Chemistry gets the advantage in ranking. If the tie still continues, Physics marks are then evaluated to decide the order of merit.

Accuracy and Error Analysis

When subject-wise marks are identical across candidates, the evaluation moves to accuracy. Here, the number of correct and incorrect answers across all subjects is analysed. Candidates who have made fewer mistakes or have higher accuracy are given a better rank. This step encourages precision over guesswork.

Subject-Wise Detailed Accuracy Check

If the tie is still unresolved, a deeper comparison is carried out subject by subject. Accuracy in Biology is reviewed first, followed by Chemistry, and then Physics. This ensures a more detailed and fair evaluation of performance.

Final Option: Random Selection in Rare Cases

In very rare situations where all performance indicators remain identical, a random selection method may be used under expert supervision. However, such cases are uncommon and only applied as a last resort.

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Why This System Matters for Students

The tie-breaking system plays a key role during NEET UG counselling and final admissions. Two students with the same marks may still receive different ranks based on subject strength or accuracy levels, directly affecting their chances of securing top medical colleges.

With NEET UG 2026 results expected soon, candidates will be able to check their ranks, percentile scores, and admission status through the official result portal once declared.

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