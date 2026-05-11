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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules Explained: How NTA Decides Rank When Marks Are Equal

NEET UG 2026 tie-breaking rules OUT. NTA explains how ranks are decided when marks are equal using Biology, Chemistry, Physics and accuracy system.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:11 AM (IST)

Every year, NEET UG attracts millions of students across India competing for limited medical seats in MBBS, BDS, and allied courses. With such a large number of candidates, it is quite common for multiple aspirants to end up with the same total score. To ensure fair ranking, the National Testing Agency applies to a structured tie-breaking system. 

This system becomes extremely important during counselling, as even a slight difference in rank can change the college allocation for a student. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026: NTA Says Exam Conducted Under Strict Security, Assures Cooperation In Probe Over Alleged Irregularities

Priority Given to Biology Scores 

When two or more candidates secure identical marks, the first deciding factor is Biology performance. The candidate with higher marks in Biology, which includes both Botany and Zoology sections, is ranked higher. Since Biology carries major weight in NEET UG, it is the first and most important criterion in the tie-breaking process. 

Chemistry and Physics Used as Next Criteria 

If Biology marks are also the same, Chemistry scores are considered next. The student with better performance in Chemistry gets the advantage in ranking. If the tie still continues, Physics marks are then evaluated to decide the order of merit. 

Accuracy and Error Analysis 

When subject-wise marks are identical across candidates, the evaluation moves to accuracy. Here, the number of correct and incorrect answers across all subjects is analysed. Candidates who have made fewer mistakes or have higher accuracy are given a better rank. This step encourages precision over guesswork. 

Subject-Wise Detailed Accuracy Check 

If the tie is still unresolved, a deeper comparison is carried out subject by subject. Accuracy in Biology is reviewed first, followed by Chemistry, and then Physics. This ensures a more detailed and fair evaluation of performance. 

Final Option: Random Selection in Rare Cases 

In very rare situations where all performance indicators remain identical, a random selection method may be used under expert supervision. However, such cases are uncommon and only applied as a last resort. 

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th Result 2026: Punjab Board Matric Results Today At 12:30 PM, Direct Link Here

Why This System Matters for Students 

The tie-breaking system plays a key role during NEET UG counselling and final admissions. Two students with the same marks may still receive different ranks based on subject strength or accuracy levels, directly affecting their chances of securing top medical colleges. 

With NEET UG 2026 results expected soon, candidates will be able to check their ranks, percentile scores, and admission status through the official result portal once declared.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News NTA NEET UG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Tie-Breaking Rules
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