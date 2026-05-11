Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaHow Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges

How Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges

The TVK government has also received support from CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK, enabling Vijay to comfortably cross the majority mark.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:45 AM (IST)

After the formation of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government under Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Tamil Nadu, the Congress is set to return to power in the state after nearly 55 years.

Following a fractured mandate in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the Congress extended support to TVK. In return, Vijay has reportedly decided to allocate two ministerial posts to the Congress in his cabinet.

The new government took oath during a grand ceremony held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where Vijay was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Governor RN Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and nine other ministers.

TVK Emerged As Largest Party But Missed Majority Mark

Contesting Assembly elections for the first time under Vijay’s leadership, TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly. However, the party fell short of the majority mark of 118 seats, forcing Vijay to seek support from Congress and other like-minded parties to form the government.

The Congress, which contested 28 seats as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), managed to win only five seats. Despite the low tally, the party leadership decided to support TVK after multiple rounds of discussions held by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership in New Delhi.

The TVK government has also received support from CPI, CPI(M), IUML and VCK, enabling Vijay to comfortably cross the majority mark.

Congress Likely To Get Two Cabinet Berths

Congress joining the Tamil Nadu cabinet is being seen as a politically significant development, as the party had remained out of the state ministry for decades despite being a long-time ally of the DMK in several governments.

In 2006, when the DMK formed the government with outside support from Congress and PMK, the Congress had won 34 seats but was still not given representation in the cabinet.

AICC national observer for Tamil Nadu Girish Chodankar confirmed that discussions regarding Congress nominees for the cabinet are still underway. He said the party is not insisting that Congress ministers be sworn in immediately and that the final decision on cabinet representation will be taken by the leadership in Delhi.

According to Congress sources, Melur MLA P Viswanathan and Killiyoor MLA S. Rajesh Kumar are among the frontrunners for ministerial positions.

Before You Go

BIG BREAKING: Citizens From Varanasi Express Strong Support For Narendra Modi

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 11 May 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Vijay Rahul Gandhi : Rahul Gandhi Congress Tamil Nadu Cabinet
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
How Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges
How Many Congress Leaders Will Join Vijay’s Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Rahul Gandhi’s Plan Emerges
India
'Double Engine Disaster': Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP 'Miscreants' Set 10 Shops On Fire In Midnapore
'Double Engine Disaster': Abhishek Banerjee Alleges BJP 'Miscreants' Set 10 Shops On Fire In Midnapore
India
Three Arrested From UP, Bihar In Murder Of Suvendu Adhikari's PA: How UPI Toll Payment Led To Accused
Three Arrested In Murder Of Suvendu's PA: How UPI Toll Payment Led To Accused
India
Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Bengal Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna Today, Speak With Top Cops
Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Bengal Cabinet Meeting At Nabanna Today, Speak With Top Cops
Advertisement

Videos

BIG BREAKING: Citizens From Varanasi Express Strong Support For Narendra Modi
BIG BREAKING: High-Level Ministerial Meeting On West Asia Crisis To Be Held Under Rajnath Singh
Political Storm: Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Over Appeal to Cut Fuel, Gold and Travel Spending
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Kashi Vishwanath After Cabinet Expansion
BIG BREAKING: Multiple Road And Public Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Annie Sharma
Annie Sharma
OPINION | Is Your Mother's Day Gift Secretly Telling Her To Stay In The Kitchen?
Opinion
Embed widget