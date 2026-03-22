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HomeEntertainmentJustin Timberlake Bodycam Video From 2024 DUI Arrest Finally Released After Legal Battle

Justin Timberlake Bodycam Video From 2024 DUI Arrest Finally Released After Legal Battle

Bodycam footage of Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DUI arrest in New York has been released, showing sobriety tests and police interaction.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Bodycam footage from Justin Timberlake’s 2024 drink-driving arrest has now been made public, offering a detailed look at the incident that unfolded in Sag Harbor, New York. The release follows a legal challenge by the singer, who had initially sought to prevent the footage from being shared.

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What The Bodycam Video Shows

 
 
 
 
 
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The video captures the moment police officers stopped Timberlake after observing him run a stop sign and drift out of his lane. According to officers, there were also clear signs suggesting alcohol consumption.

In the footage, an officer approaches the vehicle and questions the singer, who appears cooperative during the exchange. When asked about his presence in the area, Timberlake mentions he is on tour, leading to a brief exchange:

"Yeah, sorry about that,"

"A what?"

"A world tour,"

"Doing what?"

"Um, it's hard to explain. Um, um, uh, a world tour. I'm Justin Timberlake,"

"What's your name?"

The interaction continues as officers request identification and begin assessing the situation.

Sobriety Tests And Arrest

The footage also documents Timberlake attempting a series of field sobriety tests. These include walking in a straight line and tracking movement with his eyes. During the process, he appears unsteady at times and expresses discomfort.

"By the way, these are, like, these are like really hard tests,"

At another point, he adds:

"My heart's racing."

Timberlake declines to take a breathalyser test. Officers eventually place him in handcuffs and escort him to the police vehicle, as shown in the recording.

Legal Battle Over Footage Release

Following the arrest, Timberlake’s legal team had moved to block the release of the footage, arguing it showed him “in an acutely vulnerable state” and could damage his reputation. However, the matter was later resolved through a settlement, allowing the video to be released in a partially redacted form.

The court ultimately ruled that making the footage public did not violate privacy rights.

Charges And Outcome

Timberlake was initially charged with driving while intoxicated after the June 2024 incident in Sag Harbor, a well-known destination in the Hamptons. He later pleaded guilty to a reduced, non-criminal traffic offence of driving while impaired.

As part of the outcome, he was fined, required to complete community service, and asked to issue a public safety message. Reflecting on the incident, he said:

"Even if you've had one drink don't get behind the wheel of a car,"

"This is a mistake I have made, but I hope whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this. I know I certainly have."

A Viral Moment Beyond The Headlines

The footage also captures moments involving people accompanying Timberlake, including attempts to speak with officers during the arrest. While the singer remains largely composed, the situation quickly escalates as procedures unfold.

Now that the video is public, it has reignited discussions around celebrity accountability and privacy. As viewers watch the events unfold in real time, the incident serves as a reminder of how quickly a routine traffic stop can turn into a widely scrutinised moment.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What led to Justin Timberlake's arrest?

Justin Timberlake was arrested for running a stop sign and drifting out of his lane, with officers observing signs of alcohol consumption.

What does the bodycam footage show?

The footage shows police stopping Timberlake, questioning him, and documenting his attempts at sobriety tests, where he appeared unsteady.

Did Justin Timberlake take a breathalyser test?

No, Justin Timberlake declined to take a breathalyser test during the incident.

What was the outcome of Justin Timberlake's DWI charge?

He pleaded guilty to a reduced traffic offense of driving while impaired, resulting in a fine, community service, and a public safety message.

Why was there a legal battle over the footage release?

Timberlake's team initially sought to block the footage's release, arguing it showed him in a vulnerable state, but the court ruled it did not violate privacy rights.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Mar 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Justin Timberlake ENtertainment News DUI Arrest
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