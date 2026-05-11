PM Modi Offers Prayers At Somnath Temple During Amrut Mahotsav In Gujarat: WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Somnath Temple as part of the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations, commemorating 75 years since the inauguration of the restored temple by India’s first President, Rajendra Prasad.

The Somnath Temple, one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas dedicated to Lord Shiva, witnessed elaborate celebrations and heavy public participation during the Prime Minister’s visit.

Flower petals were also showered from a helicopter as Somnath Amrut Mahotsav celebrations are underway at the Somnath Temple.

PM Pays Tribute To Sardar Patel

Before entering the temple premises, Modi paid floral tribute to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during a roadshow held in Somnath.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a public roadshow en route to the temple amid tight security arrangements and enthusiastic crowds gathered along the route to welcome him.

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Gujarat Gears Up For PM’s Visit

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi had earlier announced that Modi would visit Gujarat to attend the Somnath Amrut Mahotsav and inaugurate Sardar Dham in Vadodara later in the day.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is arriving in Jamnagar on the night of the 10th. The people of Jamnagar are gathering to welcome the respected Prime Minister, who has led the BJP to a resounding victory in various states across the country,” Sanghavi told ANI on May 9.

He also highlighted the enthusiasm among people regarding the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Everyone is filled with enthusiasm and excitement. He will arrive in Somnath on the morning of the 11th for the Somnath Amrit Mahotsav. A road show has been planned for the PM in Somnath, followed by darshan and puja of Lord Shiva. The Prime Minister will be present at the inauguration of the Sardar Dham in Vadodara that evening. Following the inauguration ceremony, the people of Vadodara are preparing to welcome the Prime Minister. They have also organised a mega road show. All of Gujarat is eager to welcome the Prime Minister,” Sanghavi said.

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PM Reflects On Somnath’s Historical Significance

Ahead of the visit, Modi had shared an op-ed reflecting on the historical and civilisational importance of the Somnath Temple.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Wrote an OpEd about my forthcoming visit to Somnath on 11th May and why this day will always be important with respect to Somnath and the greatness of our civilisation. Also paid homage to every person who endured all sorts of challenges yet always protected Somnath and restored its glory.”

In the article, Modi described the temple’s history as a journey “from ruin to renewal” and “from Vidhvans to Srijan.”

He also recalled attending the Somnath Swabhiman Parv earlier this year, which marked 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the temple.