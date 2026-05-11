Arshdeep Singh Seen Walking Hand In Hand With Samreen Kaur In Dharamshala: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cricketer Arshdeep Singh seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

Duo spotted walking hand-in-hand in Himachal Pradesh streets.

Viral videos show couple navigating traffic, interacting casually.

Social media users noted their freedom from heavy security.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was recently spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, in Himachal Pradesh. This comes weeks after the duo were seen together at an airport ahead of Punjab Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals, where Arshdeep was seen carrying multiple bags while walking with Samreen, who was just walking with a boarding pass and what appears to be a sweatshirt in her hand.

Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Samreen Kaur

Videos of Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have gone viral on social media. In one clip, the two can be seen walking hand in hand while Arshdeep speaks on the phone. As soon as he notices someone recording them, the cricketer gestures towards the person, seemingly asking them to stop filming.

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Another video shows the duo casually walking through the streets of Dharamshala while navigating traffic together.

Arshdeep was seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with brown trousers, sandals, and a red turban. Samreen Kaur, on the other hand, opted for a blue-and-white striped off-shoulder top with blue trousers, white slippers, and sunglasses.

Look at the way Arshdeep Singh is holding his girlfriend Samreen Kaur’s hand while roaming freely in Dharamshala in the evening without any security. ❤️



Arshdeep Singh enjoying quality time with his girlfriend in Dharamshala. pic.twitter.com/f7BzqTJGnC — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 11, 2026

How Did Social Media Users Reacted?

Social media users quickly reacted to the viral videos. People pointed out how freely the couple appeared to be moving around without heavy security.

One user wrote, “Arshdeep Singh with Samreen Kaur on the streets of Dharamshala. Only in Himachal do you see cricketers walking around so freely without much security or chaos.”

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Another commented, “Hope people respect their space and let them breathe. Himachal is doing it right.”

A third user joked, “Wholesome until one fan shouts ‘Arshdeep bhaiii’ and chaos begins.”

In April, Arshdeep and Samreen were also spotted after the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. At the time, videos of Samreen stepping out of the Punjab Kings team bus had gone viral on social media.