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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesArshdeep Singh Seen Walking Hand In Hand With Samreen Kaur In Dharamshala: WATCH

Arshdeep Singh Seen Walking Hand In Hand With Samreen Kaur In Dharamshala: WATCH

Arshdeep Singh was seen taking a stroll through the streets of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, with his rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 11:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Cricketer Arshdeep Singh seen with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur.
  • Duo spotted walking hand-in-hand in Himachal Pradesh streets.
  • Viral videos show couple navigating traffic, interacting casually.
  • Social media users noted their freedom from heavy security.

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was recently spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, in Himachal Pradesh. This comes weeks after the duo were seen together at an airport ahead of Punjab Kings’ IPL match against Delhi Capitals, where Arshdeep was seen carrying multiple bags while walking with Samreen, who was just walking with a boarding pass and what appears to be a sweatshirt in her hand. 

Arshdeep Singh Spotted With Samreen Kaur

Videos of Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have gone viral on social media. In one clip, the two can be seen walking hand in hand while Arshdeep speaks on the phone. As soon as he notices someone recording them, the cricketer gestures towards the person, seemingly asking them to stop filming.

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Another video shows the duo casually walking through the streets of Dharamshala while navigating traffic together. 

Arshdeep was seen wearing a blue T-shirt paired with brown trousers, sandals, and a red turban. Samreen Kaur, on the other hand, opted for a blue-and-white striped off-shoulder top with blue trousers, white slippers, and sunglasses.

How Did Social Media Users Reacted?

Social media users quickly reacted to the viral videos. People pointed out how freely the couple appeared to be moving around without heavy security.

One user wrote, “Arshdeep Singh with Samreen Kaur on the streets of Dharamshala. Only in Himachal do you see cricketers walking around so freely without much security or chaos.”

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Another commented, “Hope people respect their space and let them breathe. Himachal is doing it right.”

A third user joked, “Wholesome until one fan shouts ‘Arshdeep bhaiii’ and chaos begins.”

In April, Arshdeep and Samreen were also spotted after the Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. At the time, videos of Samreen stepping out of the Punjab Kings team bus had gone viral on social media.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where was Arshdeep Singh recently spotted with Samreen Kaur?

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur were recently spotted together in Himachal Pradesh. They were seen walking hand-in-hand and navigating traffic in Dharamshala.

Have Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur been seen together before?

Yes, the duo was previously seen together at an airport before a Punjab Kings IPL match. Samreen was also spotted exiting the Punjab Kings team bus after an IPL match.

How did social media users react to the sightings of Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?

Social media users noted how freely the couple moved around without heavy security. Many expressed appreciation for the relaxed atmosphere in Himachal Pradesh.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Arshdeep Singh HIMACHAL PRADESH Samreen Kaur
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