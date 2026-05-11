Dua Lipa Sues Samsung For $15 Million Over Alleged Use Of Her Picture To Sell TVs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dua Lipa sues Samsung for $15 million over unauthorized likeness use.

Samsung allegedly used Lipa's image on TV packaging without consent.

Lawsuit claims Samsung profited from false endorsement impression.

Lipa cites copyright, publicity rights, and trademark violations.

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa takes a very dim view of using her personality and likeness without her consent. The singer has filed a $15 million lawsuit against an appliance brand.

She has alleged that the electronics manufacturer used her likeness to sell TVs without paying her and without permission, reports ‘Variety’.

As per the complaint, Samsung used Lipa’s image on the cardboard packaging of its TVs beginning last year.

When the singer became aware of it, she demanded that the company stop using her image. The suit alleges that the company was “dismissive and callous” and refused the request.

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The lawsuit states, “Ms. Lipa’s face was prominently used for a mass marketing campaign for a consumer product without her knowledge, without consideration, and as to which she had no say, control, or input whatsoever. Ms. Lipa did not allow and would not have allowed this use”.

As per ‘Variety’, the suit alleges that Samsung has profited from the appearance that Lipa has endorsed the product, which she has not.

The complaint states that Dua Lipa owns the copyright to the photograph, which was taken backstage at the Austin City Limits Festival in 2024. The lawsuit quotes comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, suggesting that at least some customers were moved to purchase Samsung TVs by the apparent endorsement.

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An Internet user wrote, “I wasn’t even planning on buying a tv but I saw the box so I decided to get it”.

Another wrote, “I’d get that TV just because Dua Lipa is on it. That’s how obsessed I am. That’s how much I love her”.

The lawsuit states that the singer has cultivated a “premium brand” and is “highly selective” in making product endorsements.

The complaint alleges a copyright violation, a violation of the California right of publicity statute, a federal Lanham Act claim, and trademark claims. The suit was filed in the Central District of California.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)