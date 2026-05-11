Trump Rejects Iran’s Response To US Peace Proposal, Calls It 'Totally Unacceptable'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump calls Iran's response to US peace proposal 'unacceptable'.

Iran officially conveyed its response via Pakistani intermediaries.

Tehran seeks sanctions relief and US military withdrawal.

Trump claims Iran is militarily weakened, continues US operations.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday strongly criticised Iran’s response to a US-backed proposal aimed at reducing hostilities in West Asia, describing Tehran’s reply as "totally unacceptable" amid rising regional tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the message conveyed by Iranian representatives regarding ongoing diplomatic efforts.

“I have just read the response from Iran's so-called "Representatives." I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE! Thank you for your attention to this matter”, he wrote.

Iran Sends Response Through Pakistan

The remarks came shortly after Iranian state media confirmed that Tehran had formally conveyed its response to Washington’s proposal through Pakistani intermediaries.

According to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency, the communication followed internal consultations within Tehran over the US-led initiative seeking de-escalation in the region.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today, through Pakistani mediators, its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war,” IRNA reported.

The report further stated, “According to the proposed plan, at this stage, negotiations will focus on ending the war in the region.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry officials had earlier indicated that Tehran’s “views and considerations” on the proposal would be delivered after a detailed review process and final assessment.

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Tehran Seeks Sanctions Relief, US Withdrawal

The Iranian draft reportedly included several conditions directed at Washington, including demands to “lift sanctions on Iran” and remove what Tehran described as the “blockade on Iranian ports.”

The proposal also reportedly called on the United States to “withdraw US forces from the region” and halt all military operations, including ending “Israel's war in Lebanon.”

The diplomatic exchange unfolded amid a worsening security situation in the Gulf and broader West Asia region. Tehran recently warned Washington that it could abandon its policy of strategic restraint concerning retaliatory operations.

The warning coincided with reports of renewed maritime and territorial confrontations in the Gulf, including an alleged attack on a freighter headed for Qatar.

Trump Claims Iran Militarily Weakened

Trump’s latest comments also followed his criticism of previous US administrations, which he accused of adopting a lenient approach towards Iran and helping sustain its financial stability.

In an interview with independent journalist Sharyl Attkisson aired on Sunday, Trump said Washington was closely monitoring Iran’s enriched uranium reserves and warned of swift military action if Tehran attempted to move or access the stockpiles.

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Discussing the military balance in the conflict, Trump claimed Iran’s capabilities had been severely degraded.

“They have no navy, no air force, they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders,” Trump said, asserting that much of the country’s infrastructure had been devastated.

He further claimed that even if the United States halted operations immediately, it would take Iran “20 years to rebuild.”

US Signals Operations May Continue

When asked whether US military operations in the region were nearing completion, Trump suggested that Washington’s campaign was still ongoing.

According to Trump, the US military had likely completed around 70 per cent of its intended objectives, indicating that additional operations could follow.

Reaffirming his opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, Trump said the international community could not permit what he described as a “crazy” regime to obtain atomic arms.

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