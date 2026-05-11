Pakistan To Celebrate May 10 As 'Marka-e-Haq Day': PM Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Sunday that May 10 will be celebrated as 'Marka-e-Haq Day' annually.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of 'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Islamabad to last year's four-day conflict with India, Shehbaz also claimed that Pakistani armed forces gave a "historic and befitting response" to the enemy.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year, carrying out airstrikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating at least 100 terrorists.

The action triggered a rapid escalation in tensions, with Pakistan launching retaliatory strikes, though most of them were thwarted by the Indian military.

The hostilities ended with an understanding on halting the military actions on May 10, 2025, following talks over the hotline between army officials of the two sides.

Addressing the event, PM Shehbaaz applauded US President Donald Trump for his role in stopping the war. He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their diplomatic and political support during the conflict.

India maintains that the understanding to stop military actions was reached directly between the two sides.

Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari said the battle demonstrated what Pakistani armed forces are capable of when the country stands behind them as one.

A planned fly past was aborted at the last minute due to bad weather.

At the start of the PM address, one minute of silence was observed for those killed during the conflict.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)