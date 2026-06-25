The buzz around Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to grow as Netflix unveils more contestants for its upcoming reality show. Adding to the excitement, former Splitsvilla 16 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary have officially joined the line-up, bringing with them a story that has already captured the attention of reality TV fans.

The duo first crossed paths during their stint on Splitsvilla 16, where their relationship became one of the season's most talked-about storylines. Now, they are preparing to share the screen once again in a completely different environment.

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Journey From Splitsvilla To Lock Upp

Yogesh and Akanksha's journey began on the youth-focused dating reality show, where they decided to pursue a relationship. However, things became complicated when Yogesh's former girlfriend, Ruru, entered the competition.

The situation sparked intense discussions among viewers, particularly during the show's finale, when allegations surfaced that Yogesh had cheated on Ruru with Akanksha. The controversy remained a major talking point long after the season concluded.

Tum ho to sab achha hai 🥰 pic.twitter.com/9VIXZidKYG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2026

Munawar Faruqui Reveals The New Contestants

The announcement came through a newly released promotional video featuring Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui.

In the clip, Munawar returns to the revamped Lock Upp premises, joking that he and the jail simply cannot stay away from one another for long. As he moves through the facility, viewers get an early look at several areas, including inmate cells, living quarters and the jailers' room.

The teaser also introduces a mysterious neckband that triggers alarms throughout the complex, hinting at the surprises and twists awaiting contestants this season.

Just when it appears the tour is over, the video delivers its biggest reveal. Behind the bars stand Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, confirming their entry into the show.

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Lock Upp Set For June 27 Premiere

The reality series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27. This season will feature 14 inmates competing inside a single lock-up over six weeks.

Alongside Yogesh and Akanksha, the new season will feature several well-known television personalities. Confirmed names include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena.

The show will be overseen by actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Farah Khan, who will serve as the jailers. The reality series is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum Media.