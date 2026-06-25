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HomeEntertainmentOTTMunawar Faruqui Reveals Splitsvilla Stars Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary As New Lock Upp Inmates: WATCH

Munawar Faruqui Reveals Splitsvilla Stars Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Chaudhary As New Lock Upp Inmates: WATCH

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary are set to reunite in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa after their journey on Splitsvilla. Munawar Faruqui revealed the duo in a new promotional video

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 03:09 PM (IST)

The buzz around Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa continues to grow as Netflix unveils more contestants for its upcoming reality show. Adding to the excitement, former Splitsvilla 16 contestants Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary have officially joined the line-up, bringing with them a story that has already captured the attention of reality TV fans.

The duo first crossed paths during their stint on Splitsvilla 16, where their relationship became one of the season's most talked-about storylines. Now, they are preparing to share the screen once again in a completely different environment.

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Journey From Splitsvilla To Lock Upp

Yogesh and Akanksha's journey began on the youth-focused dating reality show, where they decided to pursue a relationship. However, things became complicated when Yogesh's former girlfriend, Ruru, entered the competition.

The situation sparked intense discussions among viewers, particularly during the show's finale, when allegations surfaced that Yogesh had cheated on Ruru with Akanksha. The controversy remained a major talking point long after the season concluded.

Munawar Faruqui Reveals The New Contestants

The announcement came through a newly released promotional video featuring Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui.

In the clip, Munawar returns to the revamped Lock Upp premises, joking that he and the jail simply cannot stay away from one another for long. As he moves through the facility, viewers get an early look at several areas, including inmate cells, living quarters and the jailers' room.

The teaser also introduces a mysterious neckband that triggers alarms throughout the complex, hinting at the surprises and twists awaiting contestants this season.

Just when it appears the tour is over, the video delivers its biggest reveal. Behind the bars stand Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary, confirming their entry into the show.

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Lock Upp Set For June 27 Premiere

The reality series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27. This season will feature 14 inmates competing inside a single lock-up over six weeks.

Alongside Yogesh and Akanksha, the new season will feature several well-known television personalities. Confirmed names include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena.

The show will be overseen by actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Farah Khan, who will serve as the jailers. The reality series is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms and Colosceum Media.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When does the show premiere?

The reality series is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on June 27. This season will feature 14 inmates competing inside a single lock-up over six weeks.

Who are Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary and why are they notable for Lock Upp?

They are former Splitsvilla 16 contestants who have officially joined the Lock Upp lineup. Their relationship on Splitsvilla 16, including cheating allegations, was a significant storyline.

Who announced the new contestants?

The announcement was made through a promotional video featuring Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui. He toured the revamped premises, revealing Yogesh and Akanksha.

Who will be the jailers for the new season of Lock Upp and who are some other confirmed contestants?

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and filmmaker Farah Khan will serve as the jailers. Other confirmed contestants include Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, and Pamala Serena.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 03:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Splitsvilla Munawar Faruqui Netflix Lock Upp Yogesh Rawat Akanksha Chaudhary
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