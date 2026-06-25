Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: Rejected By Four Actresses, This Film Earned Her A National Award

show_quick_read_label Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karisma Kapoor, celebrating 52nd birthday, had a stellar career.

Her acclaimed Dil To Pagal Hai role initially faced rejections.

She delivered a nuanced performance, earning a National Award.

Karisma currently stars in crime drama series 'Brown'.

Karisma Kapoor may have been born into Bollywood royalty, but her journey to stardom was built on talent, perseverance and memorable performances. Interestingly, one of her most acclaimed roles came her way only after four leading actresses reportedly turned it down.

As Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 52nd birthday, fans are revisiting some of the most iconic moments from her illustrious career. From ruling the box office in the 1990s to winning prestigious accolades, the actress has carved a unique place in Indian cinema.

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A Career That Began At Just 16

Born in Mumbai on June 25 1974, Karisma stepped into Bollywood at a very young age. She made her acting debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, just days before turning 17.

After gaining attention with films such as Jigar and Raja Babu, Karisma emerged as one of the industry's biggest stars with the blockbuster Raja Hindustani in 1996. However, it was her performance in Dil To Pagal Hai a year later that showcased a different side of her acting abilities.

The Role Four Actresses Rejected

Released in 1997, Dil To Pagal Hai featured Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles, while Karisma portrayed Nisha, a lively and emotionally vulnerable dancer.

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What many may not know is that the role of Nisha was reportedly first offered to Juhi Chawla, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol and Manisha Koirala. After all four actresses declined the part, it eventually landed in Karisma's lap.

The actress embraced the opportunity and delivered a performance that resonated deeply with audiences, eventually winning her the National Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The celebrated romantic drama is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Why Nisha Remains One Of Karisma's Most Memorable Characters

Speaking to India Today about the role, Karisma once reflected on the impact Nisha had on Hindi cinema.

"I think Nisha changed cinema. She was a heroine, but not a traditional heroine. She was someone the hero did not love in return. He was rejecting her, and audiences could truly feel her pain," she said.

According to Karisma, Nisha broke away from conventional female characters and offered viewers a heroine whose heartbreak and emotional journey felt real and relatable.

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Karisma Kapoor Now Seen In Brown

On the professional front, Karisma is currently starring in the crime drama Brown. In the series, she essays the role of police officer Rita Brown. The show premiered on ZEE5 on June 5.