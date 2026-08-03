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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'50-70 People, One Bathroom': Salman Khan Makes Rare Revelation About His Time In Jail While Visiting Sohail Khan On Alliance

'50-70 People, One Bathroom': Salman Khan Makes Rare Revelation About His Time In Jail While Visiting Sohail Khan On Alliance

Salman Khan candidly recalls his time in jail during his appearance on Alliance while supporting brother Sohail Khan, sharing details about the difficult living conditions.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan revealed difficult jail experiences on 'Alliance' show.
  • He detailed cramped, unhygienic conditions sharing one bathroom.
  • This candid revelation comes after multiple past imprisonments.

Salman Khan made a rare and candid reference to his time in jail during his appearance on the reality show Alliance. The Bollywood superstar entered the house to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the reality show. In a newly released promo, Salman talked about the difficult conditions he experienced during his imprisonment, offering contestants a glimpse into that chapter of his life.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein’ Remark On Alliance Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Finale

Salman Khan Recalls Difficult Days Behind Bars

While interacting with contestants, Salman spoke about the cramped conditions inside the jail, describing the challenges of living in an overcrowded space.

He said, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there, one bathroom, Indian-style, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that water and *t is filled up."

Salman Entered Alliance To Support Sohail Khan

Salman's appearance on Alliance came after a difficult week for Sohail Khan inside the competition. The actor visited the house to encourage his brother and also interacted with the other contestants.

As he walked in, Salman joked, "Don't worry, I am not here to host." During his interactions, he was also seen calling out contestant Bali over age-shaming remarks. He also playfully told Mini Mathur, "Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you."

ALSO READ: Gaurav Khanna Shows Back Covered With Painful Burns From Khatron ke Khiladi 15 Challenge, Says 'Still Have These Marks'

Salman Has Previously Spoken About His Jail Experience

This is not the first time Salman has discussed his time in custody. During a 2008 interview with Koel Puri on On the Couch with Koel, he had recalled that adapting to the bathroom facilities was the biggest challenge.

He had said, “I was blank. I was chilling. The only tension was the bathroom. That was it. [pause] And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If someone wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven’t done it, you go in head high.”

Salman Khan has been sent to jail or judicial custody four times in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases, spending around 18 days in prison in total.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan appear on the reality show Alliance?

Salman Khan entered the Alliance house to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently competing. He also interacted with other contestants during his visit.

What difficult conditions did Salman Khan recall from his time in jail?

He described cramped conditions with many people sharing a small space and a single Indian-style bathroom. He mentioned issues like lizards and overflowing water.

Has Salman Khan discussed his jail experience in public before?

Yes, he has. In a 2008 interview, he specifically recalled that adapting to the bathroom facilities was the biggest challenge during his time in custody.

How many times has Salman Khan been jailed and for what cases?

Salman Khan has been sent to judicial custody four times. These instances were related to the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Alliance Salman Khan ENtertainment News Salman Khan Jail
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