Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan revealed difficult jail experiences on 'Alliance' show.

He detailed cramped, unhygienic conditions sharing one bathroom.

This candid revelation comes after multiple past imprisonments.

Salman Khan made a rare and candid reference to his time in jail during his appearance on the reality show Alliance. The Bollywood superstar entered the house to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who is currently competing on the reality show. In a newly released promo, Salman talked about the difficult conditions he experienced during his imprisonment, offering contestants a glimpse into that chapter of his life.

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Salman Khan Recalls Difficult Days Behind Bars

While interacting with contestants, Salman spoke about the cramped conditions inside the jail, describing the challenges of living in an overcrowded space.

He said, "Bohot saalon pehle jab jail gaya tha toh we had bars in front of us. In such a small area, there are 50-60-70 people there, one bathroom, Indian-style, kabhi chhipkali hain and more than that water and *t is filled up."

Sohail Khan and everyone got emotional when #SalmanKhan described how many difficulties he had faced during his time in jail pic.twitter.com/4e7oi6Pinh — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 3, 2026

Salman Entered Alliance To Support Sohail Khan

Salman's appearance on Alliance came after a difficult week for Sohail Khan inside the competition. The actor visited the house to encourage his brother and also interacted with the other contestants.

As he walked in, Salman joked, "Don't worry, I am not here to host." During his interactions, he was also seen calling out contestant Bali over age-shaming remarks. He also playfully told Mini Mathur, "Now I understand why Kabir is so scared of you."

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Salman Has Previously Spoken About His Jail Experience

This is not the first time Salman has discussed his time in custody. During a 2008 interview with Koel Puri on On the Couch with Koel, he had recalled that adapting to the bathroom facilities was the biggest challenge.

He had said, “I was blank. I was chilling. The only tension was the bathroom. That was it. [pause] And, the bin, and three, four times I have gone in and out of it. If someone wants to put you in, you go in quietly. When you know you haven’t done it, you go in head high.”

Salman Khan has been sent to jail or judicial custody four times in connection with the 1998 blackbuck and chinkara poaching cases, spending around 18 days in prison in total.