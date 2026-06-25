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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesSRK Dances To Om Shanti Om At Mumbai Wedding; Poses For Selfies With Guests

SRK Dances To Om Shanti Om At Mumbai Wedding; Poses For Selfies With Guests

Shah Rukh Khan danced to iconic Bollywood hits, including Baadshah O Baadshah and Om Shanti Om, at a wedding celebration in Mumbai.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shah Rukh Khan performed iconic songs at a Mumbai engagement.
  • Khan addressed guests, discussing Mumbai's much-anticipated rain.
  • He also recently danced at another pre-wedding celebration.
  • Director Siddharth Anand urged caution against King film leaks.

Shah Rukh Khan made a memorable appearance at an engagement ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday night, delighting guests with live performances of some of his most iconic songs. And videos from the event, as expected, have since gone viral on social media.

SRK Dances At A Mumbai Wedding

SRK received thunderous applause as he took to the stage to the beats of Baadshah O Baadshah. He was dressed in a sharp navy-blue suit, paired with a collared shirt and sunglasses, SRK effortlessly commanded attention.

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Several videos from the celebration show the actor dancing to popular tracks, including Om Shanti Om and Chaand Taare. He was seen sharing the stage with family members of the couple and background dancers, creating a festive atmosphere for the guests.

During his performance, Shah Rukh also addressed the gathering and spoke about the long-awaited rains in Mumbai.

"You can take a man out of Maharashtra, but you can't take Maharashtra out of a man. Aap logon ke kadmon se yahan baarish aa gayi hai, jiska hum Mumbai mein bahut dino se intezaar kar rahe the [The rain has arrived here with your footsteps, something we in Mumbai had been waiting for for many days.]" he said, drawing cheers from the audience.

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After wrapping up his performance, the actor spent time interacting with guests backstage and happily posed for selfies and photographs.

Earlier this week, he was seen dancing at the pre-wedding bash of Supriya Sule’s daughter, Revati Sule. He grooved with Revati and her beau, Sarang Lakhani, the son of Nagpur-based businessman and politician Arun Lakhani, to several songs. 

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by shiva chiliveri (@shivachiliveri1)

p>Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed at the function of Revati and Sarang, shared an adorable video in which SRK is seen dancing with the couple on his song Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

SRK's Upcoming Film

Shah Rukh Khan's latest public appearance comes as work continues on his upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Ahead of the film's release, several photos and videos from the sets have surfaced online. One leaked clip reportedly shows Deepika Padukone filming a song sequence with Shah Rukh Khan.

A separate 15-minute fan-made video, allegedly assembled using leaked footage and paparazzi clips, also went viral on social media.

Following the leaks, Siddharth Anand urged fans not to share unauthorised content and reiterated the team's commitment to preserving the theatrical experience.

“Please do not post or circulate any leaked multimedia from the sets of King. The team is working around the clock to ensure the best cinematic experience for everyone. Let us wait for the surprise on the big screen,” he wrote. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Where did Shah Rukh Khan recently make a public appearance?

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a memorable appearance at an engagement ceremony in Mumbai. He delighted guests with live performances of his iconic songs.

What songs did SRK perform at the Mumbai event?

SRK performed and danced to popular tracks such as Baadshah O Baadshah, Om Shanti Om, and Chaand Taare. He shared the stage with family members of the couple and background dancers.

What is Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film?

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is titled

Has there been any leaked content from SRK's new film, King?

Yes, photos and videos from the sets of

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 02:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN SRK + MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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