Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gaurav Khanna revealed burn marks after intense KKK15 challenge.

Laser shots caused the injury marks.

Four contestants faced the endurance test; Gaurav persevered.

Actor Gaurav Khanna has offered fans a candid look at the physical cost of competing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The television star shared a video revealing multiple burn marks across his back after taking part in one of the reality show's toughest endurance challenges, describing it as the "most painful experience" he has faced.

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Gaurav Khanna Shows Laser Burn Marks After Intense Challenge

Gaurav took to social media to post a video showing the aftermath of the demanding stunt. The clip, reportedly filmed by fellow contestant Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, captures the actor turning around to display several red, circular burn marks covering his back.

The injuries were caused by repeated laser shots fired during an endurance task that pushed contestants to their limits.

Sharing the video, Gaurav wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.. #darrkanayadaur #kkk15."

(Image Source: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial)

Four Contestants Faced The Endurance Stunt

The challenge featured four contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi and Shagun Sharma. During the task, they had to withstand repeated laser shots hitting their backs while remaining in position.

The endurance test continued until two of the four participants decided to quit. Although the challenge left visible marks, Gaurav persevered, with the latest footage highlighting the physical strain endured by everyone involved.

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Gaurav Khanna Continues To Stay In The Spotlight

Widely recognised for his role in Anupamaa, Gaurav has remained one of television's most popular actors.

Earlier this year, he won Bigg Boss Season 19 after previously lifting the trophy in Celebrity MasterChef India, further cementing his position as one of the industry's most successful reality television contestants.

Away from the reality show, Gaurav has also been in the news over his personal life. His wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, recently addressed speculation surrounding their marriage during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2.

During the show, she spoke about difficulties in their relationship and revealed that the couple was heading for a divorce soon.

(With inputs from IANS)