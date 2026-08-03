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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesGaurav Khanna Shows Back Covered With Painful Burns From Khatron ke Khiladi 15 Challenge, Says 'Still Have These Marks'

Gaurav Khanna Shows Back Covered With Painful Burns From Khatron ke Khiladi 15 Challenge, Says 'Still Have These Marks'

Gaurav Khanna shared a video revealing painful laser burn marks on his back after a gruelling endurance task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor called it his "most painful experience ever."

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gaurav Khanna revealed burn marks after intense KKK15 challenge.
  • Laser shots caused the injury marks.
  • Four contestants faced the endurance test; Gaurav persevered.

Actor Gaurav Khanna has offered fans a candid look at the physical cost of competing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The television star shared a video revealing multiple burn marks across his back after taking part in one of the reality show's toughest endurance challenges, describing it as the "most painful experience" he has faced.

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Gaurav Khanna Shows Laser Burn Marks After Intense Challenge

Gaurav took to social media to post a video showing the aftermath of the demanding stunt. The clip, reportedly filmed by fellow contestant Orry, also known as Orhan Awatramani, captures the actor turning around to display several red, circular burn marks covering his back.

The injuries were caused by repeated laser shots fired during an endurance task that pushed contestants to their limits.

Sharing the video, Gaurav wrote, "Thanks @orry for making this. I cud still feel this pain watching it on TV. Most painful experience ever. All 4 of us went through this guys.. still hav these marks.. #darrkanayadaur #kkk15."

(Image Source: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial)
(Image Source: Instagram/@gauravkhannaofficial)

Four Contestants Faced The Endurance Stunt

The challenge featured four contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi and Shagun Sharma. During the task, they had to withstand repeated laser shots hitting their backs while remaining in position.

The endurance test continued until two of the four participants decided to quit. Although the challenge left visible marks, Gaurav persevered, with the latest footage highlighting the physical strain endured by everyone involved.

ALSO READ: Delhi's Viral Slum Creator Mohammed Irfan's YouTube Channel Restored Hours After Termination

Gaurav Khanna Continues To Stay In The Spotlight

Widely recognised for his role in Anupamaa, Gaurav has remained one of television's most popular actors.

Earlier this year, he won Bigg Boss Season 19 after previously lifting the trophy in Celebrity MasterChef India, further cementing his position as one of the industry's most successful reality television contestants.

Away from the reality show, Gaurav has also been in the news over his personal life. His wife, actress Akanksha Chamola, recently addressed speculation surrounding their marriage during her appearance on Lock Upp Season 2.

During the show, she spoke about difficulties in their relationship and revealed that the couple was heading for a divorce soon.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What kind of injuries did Gaurav Khanna sustain on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Gaurav Khanna suffered multiple red, circular burn marks across his back. These injuries were caused by repeated laser shots during a demanding endurance task on the show.

How did Gaurav Khanna describe his experience during the Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 endurance task?

Gaurav described the endurance task as the 'most painful,'

Which other contestants participated in the painful endurance stunt with Gaurav Khanna?

The intense endurance stunt involved Gaurav Khanna along with Vishal Aditya Singh, Karan Wahi, and Shagun Sharma. All four contestants had to withstand repeated laser shots.

What caused the burn marks on Gaurav Khanna's back?

The burn marks were caused by repeated laser shots fired during an endurance task on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Contestants had to remain in position while being hit by these lasers.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
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