Harshad Chopda Becomes The First Finalist Of Lock Upp 2; Shivangi Joshi's Fate Brings A Twist

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contestants faced finalist task; Yogesh took money, others withdrew.

Harshad confessed game loss, making Shivangi visibly emotional.

Shreya Kalra exercised power, eliminating Shivangi Joshi from show.

The race to become Lock Upp Season 2's first finalist took an emotional turn. Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi found themselves at the heart of a difficult decision. Just when the drama seemed over, a surprise elimination left the contestants in complete disbelief.

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Contestants Face Task To Decide The Season's First Finalist

The episode opened with a crucial challenge in which the contestants had to unanimously decide who would move one step closer to the finale.

Before the main decision, Shreya Kalra secured a special game advantage. At the same time, Yogesh surprised everyone by opting to take Rs 10 lakh for himself, rather than bbeing in race for the first finalist. Unlike previous formats, accepting the cash prize did not force him to leave the competition, allowing him to continue his journey inside Lock Upp 2.

As the task progressed, Laila, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor and Akanksha Chamola voluntarily withdrew from the race. Their decisions narrowed the contest to Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi.

Harshad's Confession Leaves Shivangi Emotional

With the spotlight firmly on the final two contestants, Harshad made an unexpected admission that changed the tone of the challenge.

"I did lose that game," Harshad told Shivangi.

Although Dheeraj Dhoopar, an ex-inmate had earlier told this to Shivangi, Harshad accepting it left her visibly emotional.

She responded by saying that if winning Lock Upp 2 was truly part of her destiny, she would eventually lift the trophy. Both contestants initially insisted that the other deserved to stay and even expressed a willingness to step out themselves.

The discussion later turned into an emotional confrontation after Harshad reiterated that he wanted to remain in the game because he finally wished to play for himself. Shivangi, however, maintained that he should not make sacrifices on her behalf.

What was this we all saw Harshad fell down and why all this now ..?



so this is the reason Harshad choose to quit and shivangi wapas in the game 🤡they made it a itv drama 🎭 #LockUpp2 pic.twitter.com/HKByS6trX5 — DestinY🥀 (@DestinyyyBoss) August 2, 2026

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Surprise Elimination Changes The Game

Just when the task appeared to be over and Harshad was announced as the first finalist, the episode delivered another major twist.

Riteish Deshmukh announced that the advantage earned earlier by Shreya Kalra gave her the authority to eliminate one contestant from the competition.

After listening to the contestants' appeals, Shreya exercised her power and chose to eliminate Shivangi Joshi. The announcement stunned the housemates and dramatically shifted the course of the game.

Whether Shivangi has permanently exited Lock Upp 2 or another twist awaits will be revealed in the upcoming episode.