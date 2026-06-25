SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Could Secure The Biggest OTT Deal Ever, Netflix Drops Hint

Excitement surrounding SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi has intensified once again after a recent comment from a Netflix executive sparked fresh speculation about the project’s digital future. With a stellar cast led by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the big-budget action-adventure is already one of the most talked-about Indian films in production.

While the film is still being shot, industry chatter suggests that Varanasi could be heading towards one of the biggest OTT deals ever seen in Indian cinema.

Netflix Drops Hint

The discussion gained momentum after Monica Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, attended the trailer launch of Netflix’s first Telugu original series, Super Subbu. During the event, she was asked whether Netflix had already secured the streaming rights for Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' Recovered Its Budget In Just 3 Days, Made 586% Profit

Responding with a smile, Shergill said, “Some things are best left as surprises for the future.”

When reminded that Rajamouli’s blockbuster franchises Baahubali and RRR found a global audience through Netflix, she added, “The best stories and the biggest creators are always on Netflix.”

Although she stopped short of confirming any agreement, her remarks have fuelled widespread speculation within the industry. Many believe that if a deal is finalised, Varanasi could command one of the highest OTT acquisition prices in Indian film history.

Varanasi Set For 2027 Release

Varanasi marks the first on-screen collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a pairing that has already generated significant curiosity among fans. Acclaimed actor Prithviraj Sukumaran is also set to play a pivotal role in the film.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal Or Katrina Kaif? Sham Kaushal Opens Up On Grandson Vihaan’s Looks

Reportedly being made on a massive budget of around Rs 1,300 crore, the film is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious projects of Rajamouli’s career. The director, known for delivering global blockbusters such as Baahubali and RRR, is expected to bring his trademark scale and visual grandeur to the project.

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in April 2027 before eventually making its way to streaming platforms. Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani is handling the music, while the story has been penned by veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad. The film is being produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya.