The Boroughs Won’t Return For Season 2 As Netflix Ends Duffer Brothers-Backed Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix cancelled

The sci-fi drama had strong reviews but disappointing viewership.

Initial season two plans, including a writers' room, were halted.

High production costs contributed to the show's ultimate cancellation.

Netflix has officially cancelled The Boroughs after just one season, ending hopes for a continuation of the sci-fi drama backed by Stranger Things creators The Duffer Brothers. The decision comes despite strong reviews and early discussions around future seasons. Reports suggest a writers’ room for Season 2 had already been opened, with ideas for a larger long-term plan also being explored. However, the show’s viewership failed to meet expectations. While the series managed a decent start, audience numbers dropped sharply in the following weeks. Ultimately, the platform chose not to move forward with another season of the ambitious project.

The Boroughs Cancellation

Netflix has decided not to renew The Boroughs for a second season. The sci-fi drama arrived with significant expectations due to its connection to The Duffer Brothers, who serve as executive producers. With Stranger Things wrapping up, many expected the series to emerge as another major genre success for the streamer.

That, however, did not happen. Although The Boroughs opened to positive reviews, its performance in terms of viewership remained underwhelming. The show reportedly recorded 5.6 million views during its opening weekend. It climbed to 9.5 million views in its first full week, but the momentum did not last. By the following week, numbers dropped to 3.7 million views.

The sharp decline reportedly raised concerns about the show’s long-term growth.

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Big Plans Before Cancellation

Interestingly, there had already been discussions about continuing the series. Reports suggest Netflix had opened a Season 2 writers’ room, which is common for large-scale productions. One of the plans under consideration involved filming Seasons 2 and 3 back-to-back. Those conversations slowed once viewing figures failed to match internal expectations.

The Boroughs was a costly production. The series featured heavy visual effects, large-scale production design, and a star-studded cast, all of which significantly increased costs. For Netflix, renewal decisions often depend on whether viewership justifies production spending.

That balance appears to have worked against the show.

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About The Series

The Boroughs was set inside a peaceful retirement community where a group of residents discovers an unsettling supernatural threat. As strange events unfold, they are forced to work together to stop a mysterious force attempting to steal the one thing they value most—time.

The cast included Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman, along with Jena Malone, Carlos Miranda, Seth Numrich, and Alice Kremelberg. With The Boroughs now cancelled, Netflix’s relationship with The Duffer Brothers continues through other projects, including the animated Stranger Things: Tales from ’85.