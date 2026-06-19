Shilpa Shinde Calls TV Producers ‘Mafia’, Says She’d Rather Sell Vegetables Than Bow

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde attacked producers as

She admitted filing false harassment complaint for unpaid dues previously.

Shinde lamented industry silence, defending her past actions and self-respect.

Actor Shilpa Shinde has once again stirred conversation around the dark realities of the television industry. Reacting to reports about actor Shehzada Dhami’s unpaid dues, Shilpa launched a sharp attack on producers, accusing them of exploiting artists and operating like a powerful syndicate. She also addressed the backlash surrounding her recent confession about filing a false sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli years ago. Speaking candidly, Shilpa said people judging her today have no understanding of the pressure she faced back then. She also expressed anger over the silence of colleagues and industry bodies during her difficult phase.

Shilpa Shinde Criticises Television Industry

Shilpa Shinde strongly criticised the television industry in a recent Instagram video while reacting to Shehzada Dhami’s complaint over pending payments. She accused producers of using their influence to suppress artists and maintain control. Calling the system deeply flawed, Shilpa alleged that producers function like “white-collar mafias” and create fear among those who dare to speak up.

“The producers in the TV industry operate like a mafia. They are white-collar mafias,” Shilpa said. She further claimed that producers often delay payments for months, leaving artists financially vulnerable and with limited power to fight back.

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No Support From Industry

Shilpa also expressed disappointment over the lack of support from industry colleagues and artists’ associations. According to her, even when opportunities arose for others to support her publicly, nobody stood by her. She said people commenting on her decisions today do not know the emotional and professional struggles she faced during that time. She also questioned the industry’s tendency to speak up only after tragedies, suggesting many fail to support artists when help is actually needed.

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On False Harassment Case

During a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Shilpa admitted that the sexual harassment complaint she filed nearly a decade ago against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli was false. She revealed that after leaving the show and struggling to receive her pending dues, she felt cornered and saw the complaint as her final option. She also shared that the matter was eventually settled and her dues were cleared. The admission triggered criticism from several actors, including Pooja Bedi and Hina Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)

Shilpa’s Blunt Response

Responding to criticism, Shilpa made it clear she has no interest in pleasing the industry. In a strongly worded statement, she said her conscience knows what she went through and insisted she does not need roles from people she no longer respects. She even stated that she would rather sell vegetables on the street than compromise her self-respect to survive in the industry.

Shilpa’s remarks have once again put the spotlight on power dynamics in the television industry, raising difficult questions about artist welfare, delayed payments, and the lack of support systems.