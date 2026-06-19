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HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Watchlist: Drishyam 3, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, I Will Find You And More Release On Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix

Weekend OTT Watchlist: Drishyam 3, Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar, I Will Find You And More Release On Prime Video, JioHotstar, Netflix

From Drishyam 3 and Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 to Your Fault: London and I Will Find You, here’s your complete weekend OTT watchlist featuring the biggest new releases across platforms.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 11:01 AM (IST)

This week has brought a packed lineup for OTT viewers, with major releases spanning thrillers, emotional dramas, fantasy epics and international films across leading streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar. From long-awaited sequels like Drishyam 3 to intense new dramas such as I Will Find You, there’s something for every mood and genre. 

ALSO READ: Pakistani Filmmaker Praises Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, Calls It Deeply Moving

Drishyam 3 - Prime Video

Released on June 18 on Prime Video, the film shows six years after the events of Drishyam 2. Georgekutty (Mohanlal) has transformed his past into a successful film and is now living quietly with his family, hoping to move forward. However, that fragile sense of peace is soon disturbed. As journalists begin digging into the real-life inspirations behind the film, questions resurface about the mysterious circumstances surrounding Varun’s death. What once felt buried begins to resurface, pulling Georgekutty back into scrutiny just as he thought life had finally stabilised.

I Will Find You - Netflix

David Burroughs (Sam Worthington) has spent five years serving a life sentence for the murder of his three-year-old son. His world is turned upside down when his former sister-in-law Rachel (Britt Lower) sends him a photograph suggesting the child may still be alive. What follows is a dramatic prison break that entangles Rachel and her ex-boyfriend Hayden (Milo Ventimiglia) in a widening web of deception. Meanwhile, an FBI fugitive task force agent (Logan Browning) takes on the case, risking her own career as the investigation escalates into a high-stakes pursuit.

I Will Find You was released on Netflix on June 18.

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 - JioHotstar

Streaming from June 19, the popular emotional drama returns with heightened intensity, focusing on heartbreak, revenge and political power struggles. In this new chapter, Kuldeep (Dhaval Thakur) is now a politician carrying emotional guilt and unresolved feelings. Meanwhile, Shanvika (Sanchita Basu) emerges as a powerful political force driven by revenge. Once lovers, they now find themselves locked in a tense psychological battle where ambition and emotion collide.

Husbands In Action - Netflix

A gripping action-comedy from South Korea, realeasing on June 19, follows a narcotics detective and his ex-wife’s current husband who are forced to work together after she is kidnapped. Detective Hwang Choong-sik (Jin Seon-kyu) and veterinarian Lee Min-seok (Gong Myung) must set aside personal differences to rescue Si-nae (Kang Han-na). Their uneasy partnership unfolds amid a dangerous drug cartel seeking revenge, turning the mission into a chaotic yet emotional rescue operation.

Your Fault: London - Prime Video

Set in an exclusive luxury resort in Tenerife, Oasis follows a group of privileged young guests whose summer getaway takes a dark turn. When police arrive to investigate a mysterious disappearance, the resort is placed under lockdown. No one is allowed to leave, and every guest becomes a suspect. As tensions rise, friendships collapse and hidden secrets begin to surface in a place once thought to be paradise.

Your Fault: London starts streaming from June 19.

ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap Calls Main Vaapas Aaunga ‘Heartbreaking’, Urges People To ‘Go Watch It’

Voicemails For Isabelle - Netflix

Releasing on June 19, this emotional romantic drama stars Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson in a story shaped by grief and unexpected connection. Jill (Zoey Deutch), an aspiring pastry chef in San Francisco, copes with the loss of her younger sister Isabelle (Ciara Bravo) by leaving her voicemails about her daily life. However, Isabelle’s old number is reassigned to Wes (Nick Robinson), a real estate agent in Austin.

As Wes begins listening to the messages, an unexpected emotional bond forms between two strangers connected by loss, coincidence and unspoken feelings.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 11:01 AM (IST)
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Netflix Prime Video Drishyam 3 JioHotstar Weekend OTT Watchlist
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