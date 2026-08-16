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English NewsNewsIndia'Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Account Emerges on X, Follows Rahul, Kejriwal, Prakash Raj

'Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ Account Emerges on X, Follows Rahul, Kejriwal, Prakash Raj

‘Dimagi Naxal’ row takes a satirical turn as a new X account follows opposition leaders, Prakash Raj and the Cockroach Janta Party.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 07:07 PM (IST)
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  • It retweeted Prakash Raj's message promoting questioning, not subservience.

A new account calling itself the ‘Dimagi Naxal Janta Party’ has emerged on X amid the political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘dimagi naxal’ remark. The account, @DNJP_India, currently follows 13 accounts, including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, Dhruv Rathee, Kunal Kamra, Prakash Raj and the Cockroach Janta Party. It has also retweeted Prakash Raj’s message urging people to be “dimagi” rather than “bewakoof” and to question rather than accept “gulami”. 

13 Accounts

The Dimagi Naxal Janta Party account is currently following 13 accounts on X. These include Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, comedian Kunal Kamra, actor Prakash Raj and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair.

The account also follows political content creator Arpit Sharma, YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh, political commentator Tarun Gautam, Dr Nimo Yadav 2.0, parody account Rofl Gandhi 2.0 and the Cockroach Janta Party. 

Also Read: Kiren Rijiju Lists Who He Calls ‘Dimagi Naxals’, Hits Back At Chidambaram’s ‘Proud’ Remark

Prakash Raj Message

The account has also retweeted a message posted by actor Prakash Raj. In the post, Raj writes: “Dimagi bano .. Bewakoof nahi. Sawaal karo .. Gulami nahi.”

The activity comes after Modi’s Independence Day address, in which he referred to people with a “dimagi naxal” mindset. Congress leader P Chidambaram later responded by saying he was “proud” to be a “dimagi naxal”.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju subsequently said Modi had not referred to opposition leaders as “dimagi naxals”. Rijiju said the term applied to those who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, stand with separatists and support Article 370, or want to cut the “chicken neck” connecting the Northeast with the rest of India.

Rijiju also shared a video of Sharjeel Imam’s remarks about the “chicken neck” and said those supporting such people were the ones being called “dimagi naxals”.

Also Read: 'Proud To Be Dimagi Naxal': P Chidambaram Hits Back At PM Modi Amid I-Day Speech Row

Before You Go

Political flash: Amit Shah targets Congress over Vande Mataram controversy in Rajasthan

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cockroach Janta Party Dimagi Naxal Dimagi Naxal Janta Party Dimagi Naxal Row
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