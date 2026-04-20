Stranger Things Is Back! Netflix Announces 'Stranger Things: Tales From ’85' Release Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix announces animated series

Premiere date set for Thursday, April 23, 2026.

Story bridges Season 2 and Season 3 events.

Familiar characters return with new voice cast and plot.

The world of Stranger Things is far from over. Even after the flagship series ended, Netflix has now given fans another reason to return to Hawkins with the announcement of Stranger Things: Tales From '85. It's a brand new animated series that's set inside the beloved universe.

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Netflix Confirms The Release Date

Netflix has officially confirmed that Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will premiere on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The much-awaited animated series will stream exclusively on the platform, giving fans a fresh chance to revisit Hawkins with familiar characters and a brand-new supernatural mystery.

According to Netflix, Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 takes place between Seasons 2 and 3 of the original series. After Eleven closed the gate at Hawkins Lab in the Season 2 finale, life appeared to be settling down.

Fan Favourite Characters Return With A Twist

This new chapter begins during the freezing winter of 1985, where Hawkins seems peaceful once again. The gang has returned to everyday fun, including Dungeons and Dragons sessions and snowball fights.

But peace does not last long.

Fans can expect Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas and Max to return in animated form, with a fresh voice cast bringing the iconic characters back to life.

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What Is Stranger Things: Tales From '85 About?

Stranger Things: Tales From '85 takes fans back to the winter of 1985, when Hawkins appears calm on the surface, but danger is never far away. After the chaos of previous events and Eleven’s dramatic closing of the gate at Hawkins Lab, the town finally seems to be enjoying a moment of peace.

With life returning to normal, the group is once again focused on childhood fun, from snow-filled days to intense Dungeons and Dragons sessions. A fresh supernatural threat begins to rise beneath Hawkins, forcing the gang to reunite for another high-stakes battle to protect themselves and their hometown.

This time, the team will be joined by a new character named Nikki Baxter. She plays a barbarian in the group’s D&D campaign and is expected to bring strength and bold energy to the team’s next adventure.

Netflix has kept several plot details tightly under wraps, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.