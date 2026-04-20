Vir Das Set For Found Footage Horror 'Baara Number'; Shares Major Update With Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vir Das begins film preparation, hints at disappearance.

New found footage horror film aims for depth.

Das brings experience from comedy to unconventional cinema.

Actor previously starred in Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone.

International Emmy-winning comedian and actor Vir Das has officially confirmed his next big screen project, and fans are already talking about it. The star shared a fresh update on social media, revealing that preparations for his upcoming film have now begun.

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Vir Das Shares Exciting Update

Taking to X, Vir Das posted a screenshot of a report and wrote, "Annnnd….First day of prep begins today. Time to disappear into this fever dream. Back at you with a film in some months 🙏 see you on the other side!"

The message strongly confirms that the actor-comedian has now entered the preparation phase of the film, with shooting expected to begin soon.

A New Direction For Indian Horror Cinema?

As per a source close to IANS, the film is being positioned as a found footage horror narrative that looks to move beyond standard genre formulas. Instead, it is expected to blend psychological depth with atmospheric storytelling.

The project has reportedly been in development for some time and could offer a layered take on fear, exploring both external threats and deeply human emotions.

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Vir Das' Film Journey

Vir Das is widely celebrated for his stand-up comedy and global stage presence, but his film career has also been packed with memorable performances across genres.

He appeared in popular Bollywood titles such as Delhi Belly, where his comic timing won praise, and Go Goa Gone, often regarded as India’s first mainstream zombie comedy. His role in the cult favourite helped establish him as an actor comfortable with unconventional cinema.

More recently, he stepped into filmmaking with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, expanding his creative footprint beyond acting. Now, with Baara Number, Vir Das appears ready to push boundaries once again, this time through the found footage horror genre.

(With inputs from IANS)