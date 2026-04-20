Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Nears Rs 100 Cr Worldwide After Strong First Weekend Surge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla crosses Rs 58 crore net in India.

Film's worldwide gross nears Rs 96 crore milestone.

Strong audience turnout powers opening weekend success.

Mixed reviews but positive viewer reception drives film.

Akshay Kumar’s latest horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla is continuing its impressive run at the box office. The film has shown an extremely strong momentum over its opening weekend. Directed by veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan, the film is steadily closing in on the Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone, powered by consistent audience turnout and growing word of mouth.

Released amid strong anticipation, the film has not only revived the popular Akshay-Priyadarshan collaboration but also delivered a surprising box office surge that has caught industry attention.

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Strong Day 3 Growth Signals Weekend Push

As per the reports by industry tracker Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 23 crore net on Day 3, marking a healthy rise compared to the previous day’s earnings. The film was screened across 11,682 shows in India, reflecting strong nationwide distribution and audience demand.

With this performance, the India net collection of the Akshay Kumar led film stands at Rs 58 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 69.37 crore.

Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 100 Crore Milestone

The film is also performing steadily in overseas markets. On Day 3 alone, Bhooth Bangla earned Rs 7 crore internationally, taking its overseas total to Rs 26.50 crore.

This pushes the global gross collection to Rs 95.87 crore, placing the film just shy of the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide club within its opening weekend.

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Mixed Reviews And Strong Audience Pull

While Bhooth Bangla has received mixed critical reactions, audience response has been notably more positive. Viewers have praised its blend of humour, chaos, and nostalgia, along with Akshay Kumar’s energetic performance.

The film also features a strong ensemble cast including Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta, adding depth to its comic-horror narrative.