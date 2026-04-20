Is Dhurandhar 3 In The Making? Dhurandhar 2’s Rakesh Bedi Opens Up

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Rakesh Bedi discussed potential

Bedi's character revealed as Indian spy in

Bedi believes direct sequel unlikely, but franchise may continue.

Strong word-of-mouth from

As Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to break records at the box office, actor Rakesh Bedi has spoken about the possibility of a third instalment in the franchise. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is a massive commercial success.

Bedi also discussed his character, Jameel Jamali, who appeared in both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Throughout most of the story, Jamali is believed to be a Pakistani character, but the climax reveals that he is actually an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.

Rakesh Bedi On Dhurandhar 3

Speaking about the chances of a third film, Bedi suggested that another direct sequel may not be likely, though the franchise could still continue in the future.

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“I don't think a third part will happen. However, Dhurandhar is a franchise and it could always be made again with different actors at some point. The story essentially ends with the spy returning to his nation,” he said in an interview with Zoom TV.

Bedi also reflected on the twist involving his character, saying the moment was impactful for viewers even though it felt routine while filming.

“It was a highlight for the audience, but for us it was just another scene while shooting. Still, we knew that it would create a ripple,” he said.

The 71-year-old actor further credited the strong word-of-mouth following the first film for the massive success of the sequel.

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“Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, the audience’s perception of Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. People didn’t go to watch the film to decide whether it was good or not - they went in believing it would be great because the first part was excellent. Viewers were eager to find out what happens next, and now many are hoping for a third part,” he added.

About the Dhurandhar Franchise

Dhurandhar was released in December last year, while its sequel arrived in March this year. Both films have performed exceptionally well at the box office and are among the biggest Indian blockbusters.

The first film reportedly earned around Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed Rs 1,700 crore globally and continues to dominate the box office. The film is just Rs 31 crore away from becoming the highest Indian grosser, surpassing Baahubali 2. The film has already broken Pushpa 2’s record at the box office.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.