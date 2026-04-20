Actor Rakesh Bedi suggested a direct sequel might not happen, but the franchise could be revived later with different actors.
Is Dhurandhar 3 In The Making? Dhurandhar 2’s Rakesh Bedi Opens Up
Dhurandhar 2 was released in March this year and has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. The film is among the biggest Indian blockbusters.
- Actor Rakesh Bedi discussed potential
- Bedi's character revealed as Indian spy in
- Bedi believes direct sequel unlikely, but franchise may continue.
- Strong word-of-mouth from
As Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to break records at the box office, actor Rakesh Bedi has spoken about the possibility of a third instalment in the franchise. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is a massive commercial success.
Bedi also discussed his character, Jameel Jamali, who appeared in both Dhurandhar and its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Throughout most of the story, Jamali is believed to be a Pakistani character, but the climax reveals that he is actually an Indian spy operating in Pakistan.
Rakesh Bedi On Dhurandhar 3
Speaking about the chances of a third film, Bedi suggested that another direct sequel may not be likely, though the franchise could still continue in the future.
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“I don't think a third part will happen. However, Dhurandhar is a franchise and it could always be made again with different actors at some point. The story essentially ends with the spy returning to his nation,” he said in an interview with Zoom TV.
Bedi also reflected on the twist involving his character, saying the moment was impactful for viewers even though it felt routine while filming.
“It was a highlight for the audience, but for us it was just another scene while shooting. Still, we knew that it would create a ripple,” he said.
The 71-year-old actor further credited the strong word-of-mouth following the first film for the massive success of the sequel.
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“Since Dhurandhar Part 1 was such a big hit, the audience’s perception of Dhurandhar Part 2 completely changed. People didn’t go to watch the film to decide whether it was good or not - they went in believing it would be great because the first part was excellent. Viewers were eager to find out what happens next, and now many are hoping for a third part,” he added.
About the Dhurandhar Franchise
Dhurandhar was released in December last year, while its sequel arrived in March this year. Both films have performed exceptionally well at the box office and are among the biggest Indian blockbusters.
The first film reportedly earned around Rs 1,300 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed Rs 1,700 crore globally and continues to dominate the box office. The film is just Rs 31 crore away from becoming the highest Indian grosser, surpassing Baahubali 2. The film has already broken Pushpa 2’s record at the box office.
The film stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Is a third installment of the Dhurandhar franchise confirmed?
What was the twist with Rakesh Bedi's character, Jameel Jamali?
Jameel Jamali was revealed to be an Indian spy operating in Pakistan, not a Pakistani character as initially believed.
What contributed to the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
Strong word-of-mouth from the first film's success led audiences to expect and believe the sequel would be great.
How have the Dhurandhar films performed at the box office?
Both films have been massive commercial successes. Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed Rs 1,700 crore globally and is nearing the highest Indian grosser record.