Dhurandhar: The Revenge is experiencing a slowdown in its fifth weekend due to new competition. While it showed Sunday growth, its daily collections are now softer than before.
Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Eyes Baahubali 2 Milestone, Nears Rs 32 Cr Gap As ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Impacts Run
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster slows in fifth weekend as Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla dominates cinemas.
- Dhurandhar: The Revenge faces competition, showing softer box office numbers.
- New release Bhooth Bangla attracts audiences, impacting Dhurandhar's momentum.
- Despite slowdown, Dhurandhar nears Baahubali 2's box office milestone.
- Dhurandhar 2's worldwide collection remains strong, impressive total.
After dominating cinemas for weeks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is finally showing signs of fatigue. The Ranveer Singh-led action entertainer, which enjoyed a sensational run since its March 19 release, has entered its fifth weekend with noticeably softer numbers.
The biggest reason? Fresh competition from Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, which appears to be drawing audiences in large numbers and shifting momentum at the ticket window.
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Dhurandhar 2 Day 32 Collection Sees Sunday Growth
According to the latest estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 5.20 crore net on Day 32 across 3,910 shows. While the Sunday figure showed growth from Friday and Saturday, it was still a modest number compared to the film’s earlier dominance.
The fifth weekend collections now stand at Rs 12.55 crore net, after approximately Rs 2.70 crore on Friday and Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday.
Despite the slowdown, the film has managed to keep its hold steady even in the face of strong new competition.
Massive India And Worldwide Total Still Impresses
Even with reduced daily collections, the film’s cumulative numbers remain extraordinary.
- India Net Collection: Rs 1,115.67 crore
- India Gross Collection: Rs 1,335.54 crore
- Overseas Gross Collection: Rs 421.10 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs 1,756.64 crore
These figures reinforce Dhurandhar 2 as one of the biggest box office performers of the year.
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Nears Baahubali 2 Milestone
Despite the slowdown, Dhurandhar 2 continues to rewrite records. The film has already overtaken several historic milestones, including surpassing major global titles in overall earnings. Most significantly, it has now moved ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule in worldwide collections, positioning itself as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time.
However, two giants still stand ahead, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. Industry estimates suggest Dhurandhar 2 is now approximately Rs 32 crore away from overtaking Baahubali 2, keeping the race intensely alive.
Bhooth Bangla Changes The Box Office Equation
While Dhurandhar 2 continues its theatrical run, Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has made an immediate impact. The newly released film reportedly crossed Rs 20 crore on Sunday, creating a fresh challenge for Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current box office performance of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
What is the total worldwide gross collection of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has achieved a massive worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,756.64 crore, making it one of the year's biggest box office performers.
Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge close to breaking any box office records?
Yes, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is nearing the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion milestone, currently about Rs 32 crore behind its worldwide gross collection.
What new film is impacting Dhurandhar: The Revenge's box office run?
Akshay Kumar's new film, Bhooth Bangla, is drawing audiences and shifting momentum at the ticket window, directly impacting Dhurandhar's continued dominance.