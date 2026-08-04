Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salman Khan humorously questioned Sohail regarding ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

Seema Sajdeh exited 'Alliance' after facing a twist elimination.

Sohail Khan became visibly emotional seeing Seema leave 'Alliance'.

Salman Khan has once again grabbed attention with his trademark candid humour. The Bollywood superstar recently visited the sets of the streaming reality show Alliance, where an interaction with his younger brother Sohail Khan quickly became one of the most talked-about moments online. A clip from the visit has now gone viral, with Salman making a light-hearted yet emotional remark about Sohail's former wife, Seema Sajdeh.

ALSO READ: '50-70 People, One Bathroom': Salman Khan Makes Rare Revelation About His Time In Jail While Visiting Sohail Khan On Alliance

Salman Khan's Candid Remark To Sohail Goes Viral

During his appearance on the show, Salman was seen speaking openly to Sohail, who has been part of the reality series. In a moment that has since sparked widespread discussion on social media, the actor questioned his brother about continuing to listen to his former wife.

Salman said, "You're still listening to Seema? I shouldn't say this, should I say it? My dear noble brother took all the blame onto him. But I know as a brother, that how much he's tried. I know what we've seen. I mean, like, emotionally, just taking it in, taking it in, taking it in, and that, throughout".

Responding to Salman, Sohail admitted, "I freaked out today".

Salman then immediately asked, "You freaked out today?"

Sohail khan also got scared when #Salmankhan said ,are you still listening to seema. pic.twitter.com/axmO4CFsJP — BeingSartajlone (@Sartajlone7) August 3, 2026

Seema Sajdeh's Exit Became An Emotional Turning Point

The exchange comes shortly after an emotional episode of Alliance, where the competition took an unexpected turn. Contestants were instructed to form fresh alliances, with Kings comprising Aly, Agu and Ruhee; Warriors including Arslan, Bali and Kashish; Legends featuring Mini, Niti and Vanshaj; and Hunters made up of Zaid, Sohail and Payal.

However, Daisy Shah and Seema Sajdeh were left without an alliance, placing their future in the hands of Ace Kushal.

Given the authority to make a crucial decision, Kushal had to choose between nominating Daisy or Seema while also eliminating one contestant from the headquarters.

Accepting the situation, Seema told Daisy that she deserved to remain in the competition before telling Sohail that she was ready to return home to her children.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein’ Remark On Alliance Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Finale

Sohail Khan Struggled To Hide His Emotions

As Seema prepared to leave, Sohail became visibly emotional and expressed how much their time together had meant to him.

He said, "Mera dil kehta hai ki Seema ruk jao, because yeh jo 24 ghante hum ko saath guzarne ko milta hai, yeh pata nahi wapas milega ke nahi milega".

Questioning the twist in the game, Sohail also remarked, "System Challenger se sadistic kab hone laga?"

In the end, Kushal announced that Seema would be eliminated from the headquarters, while Daisy Shah would instead face nomination. The decision left the house emotional and added further weight to Salman's heartfelt conversation with his brother during his visit to the show.