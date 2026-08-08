Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shweta Tiwari made a striking remark in 'The Traitors' trailer.

She claimed detecting lies by catching her husbands cheating.

Her two past marriages were referenced during this conversation.

Season two features new setting, celebrities, and character

Shweta Tiwari has become one of the talking points from the trailer of The Traitors Season 2 after making a striking personal remark while discussing her ability to spot lies. In a conversation with host Karan Johar, the actor referred to her past marriages as she attempted to prove that she can recognise when someone isn't telling the truth.

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Shweta Tiwari Says She Caught Her Husbands Cheating

The moment comes when Karan Johar challenges Shweta's claim that she's skilled at detecting lies. He tells her, "Jhooth pakadne main aap maahir nahi ho sakti."

Shweta responds with a pointed statement: "Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha."

Her comment immediately stands out in the trailer, particularly because it references her two previous marriages.

Shweta Tiwari’s Marriages To Raja Chaudhary And Abhinav Kohli

Shweta married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, but their relationship ended in separation in 2007 before they eventually divorced.

She later married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The two subsequently separated.

The reference to both former husbands adds a deeply personal edge to what is otherwise a conversation about deception, trust and identifying lies, all central themes of The Traitors.

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What To Expect From The Traitors Season 2

The second season moves the high-stakes reality game to the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A total of 21 celebrity contestants will compete for the coveted title and a cash prize, with alliances, deception and suspicion expected to shape the game.

Adding to the mystery this season is a new character called Boo. Described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar", Boo is set to bring an additional element of uncertainty to the psychological battle.

The contestants include Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)