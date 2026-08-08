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English NewsEntertainmentOTTThe Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’

The Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’

The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Shweta Tiwari recalls catching her former husbands cheating while discussing her ability to spot lies with Karan Johar.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shweta Tiwari made a striking remark in 'The Traitors' trailer.
  • She claimed detecting lies by catching her husbands cheating.
  • Her two past marriages were referenced during this conversation.
  • Season two features new setting, celebrities, and character

Shweta Tiwari has become one of the talking points from the trailer of The Traitors Season 2 after making a striking personal remark while discussing her ability to spot lies. In a conversation with host Karan Johar, the actor referred to her past marriages as she attempted to prove that she can recognise when someone isn't telling the truth.

ALSO READ: Tarun Tejpal Sexual Assault Case To Be Adapted Into Rashomon-Style Film By Vishal Bhardwaj: Report

Shweta Tiwari Says She Caught Her Husbands Cheating

The moment comes when Karan Johar challenges Shweta's claim that she's skilled at detecting lies. He tells her, "Jhooth pakadne main aap maahir nahi ho sakti."

Shweta responds with a pointed statement: "Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha."

Her comment immediately stands out in the trailer, particularly because it references her two previous marriages.

Shweta Tiwari’s Marriages To Raja Chaudhary And Abhinav Kohli

Shweta married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, but their relationship ended in separation in 2007 before they eventually divorced.

She later married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The two subsequently separated.

The reference to both former husbands adds a deeply personal edge to what is otherwise a conversation about deception, trust and identifying lies, all central themes of The Traitors.

ALSO READ: Preeti Simoes Breaks Silence On Her Past With Kapil Sharma, Says ‘Stop Calling Me His Ex’

What To Expect From The Traitors Season 2

The second season moves the high-stakes reality game to the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A total of 21 celebrity contestants will compete for the coveted title and a cash prize, with alliances, deception and suspicion expected to shape the game.

Adding to the mystery this season is a new character called Boo. Described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar", Boo is set to bring an additional element of uncertainty to the psychological battle.

The contestants include Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.

The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What personal remark did Shweta Tiwari make in The Traitors Season 2 trailer?

Shweta Tiwari claimed she caught her previous husbands cheating. She made this statement to prove her ability to detect lies, referencing her past marriages.

To whom was Shweta Tiwari previously married?

Shweta Tiwari was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she separated in 2007. She later married actor Abhinav Kohli, and they subsequently separated.

Where is The Traitors Season 2 set and what is new this season?

The second season of The Traitors is set at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. This season introduces a new character named Boo, who is described as the bearer of

How many contestants are participating in The Traitors Season 2 and what is the prize?

A total of 21 celebrity contestants will compete in The Traitors Season 2. They are vying for a coveted title and a cash prize.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karan Johar Abhinav Kohli Raja Chaudhary Shweta Tiwari The Traitors Season 2 The Traitors 2
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