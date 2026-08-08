Shweta Tiwari claimed she caught her previous husbands cheating. She made this statement to prove her ability to detect lies, referencing her past marriages.
The Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’
The Traitors Season 2 Trailer: Shweta Tiwari recalls catching her former husbands cheating while discussing her ability to spot lies with Karan Johar.
- Shweta Tiwari made a striking remark in 'The Traitors' trailer.
- She claimed detecting lies by catching her husbands cheating.
- Her two past marriages were referenced during this conversation.
- Season two features new setting, celebrities, and character
Shweta Tiwari has become one of the talking points from the trailer of The Traitors Season 2 after making a striking personal remark while discussing her ability to spot lies. In a conversation with host Karan Johar, the actor referred to her past marriages as she attempted to prove that she can recognise when someone isn't telling the truth.
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Shweta Tiwari Says She Caught Her Husbands Cheating
The moment comes when Karan Johar challenges Shweta's claim that she's skilled at detecting lies. He tells her, "Jhooth pakadne main aap maahir nahi ho sakti."
Shweta responds with a pointed statement: "Apne patiyon ko cheat karte hue maine hi pakda tha."
Her comment immediately stands out in the trailer, particularly because it references her two previous marriages.
Shweta Tiwari’s Marriages To Raja Chaudhary And Abhinav Kohli
Shweta married actor Raja Chaudhary in 1998, but their relationship ended in separation in 2007 before they eventually divorced.
She later married actor Abhinav Kohli in 2013. The two subsequently separated.
The reference to both former husbands adds a deeply personal edge to what is otherwise a conversation about deception, trust and identifying lies, all central themes of The Traitors.
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What To Expect From The Traitors Season 2
The second season moves the high-stakes reality game to the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. A total of 21 celebrity contestants will compete for the coveted title and a cash prize, with alliances, deception and suspicion expected to shape the game.
Adding to the mystery this season is a new character called Boo. Described as the bearer of "Buri Khabar", Boo is set to bring an additional element of uncertainty to the psychological battle.
The contestants include Aaditya Kulshreshth (Kullu), Abhishek Malhan (Fukraa Insaan), Ansh Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singha, Ikka Singh, Karan Singh Magic, Krystle D'souza, Mallika Sherawat, Munawar Faruqui, Parul Gulati, Prish, Ranveer Brar, Rhea Chakraborty, Rida Tharana, Sahil Salathia, Shahneel Gill, Shalini Passi, Shweta Tiwari, Soundous Moufakir and Tanya Puri.
The first season of The Traitors India is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
(With inputs from ANI)
Frequently Asked Questions
What personal remark did Shweta Tiwari make in The Traitors Season 2 trailer?
To whom was Shweta Tiwari previously married?
Shweta Tiwari was married to actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she separated in 2007. She later married actor Abhinav Kohli, and they subsequently separated.
Where is The Traitors Season 2 set and what is new this season?
The second season of The Traitors is set at the royal Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. This season introduces a new character named Boo, who is described as the bearer of
How many contestants are participating in The Traitors Season 2 and what is the prize?
A total of 21 celebrity contestants will compete in The Traitors Season 2. They are vying for a coveted title and a cash prize.