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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesSalman Khan’s ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein’ Remark On Alliance Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Finale

Salman Khan’s ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein’ Remark On Alliance Sparks Buzz Ahead Of Finale

Salman Khan’s latest appearance on Alliance has sparked discussion after he joked that Riteish Deshmukh’s "job is in danger". Here's what happened in the new promo ahead of the show's grand finale.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Salman Khan visited Alliance, joking Riteish Deshmukh's job threatened.
  • Viewers linked remark to Riteish's competing Lock Upp 2.
  • Riteish Deshmukh had earlier referenced the Alliance show.

Salman Khan's latest appearance on Alliance has become one of the most talked-about moments from the reality show's finale week. While the superstar entered the show to support his younger brother Sohail Khan, it was one light-hearted comment about Riteish Deshmukh that quickly grabbed attention online. The context behind the remark is yet to be revealed, but it has already fuelled conversations across social media, with many viewers drawing comparisons between Alliance and Lock Upp 2.

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Salman Khan Comforts Sohail Khan Before Making The Viral Remark

In the latest promo, Salman Khan walks into the Alliance headquarters and warmly hugs Sohail Khan, who appears emotional after a difficult phase inside the house.

Reflecting on an earlier incident, Sohail admits, "Mai aaj buri tarah ghabra gaya tha". He was referring to the emotional moment when, in frustration, he repeatedly kicked the store room door.

After hearing this, Salman turns to the contestants and jokingly asks whether they have been putting too much pressure on his brother.

Moments later, he says, "I think Riteish Deshmukh ki naukari khatare mai lag rahi hai."

The promo does not reveal what prompted the statement, leaving viewers waiting for the full episode.

Fan's Try To Connect Salman's Comment

Soon after the promo surfaced, social media users began trying to decode Salman Khan's remark. Many linked it to Lock Upp 2, which is currently being hosted by Riteish Deshmukh alongside Farah Khan on Netflix, while Alliance streams on Prime Video.

With both reality shows premiering around the same period and generating online discussions, several viewers interpreted Salman's statement as a playful reference to the competing reality series. However, the exact context of his comment remains unknown until the episode airs.

Some fans even dug deeper, pointing out that Alliance and Bigg Boss Marathi share the same production house, Banijay Asia, further adding to the ongoing speculation online.

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Riteish Deshmukh Had Earlier Referenced Alliance

The latest buzz comes just days after Riteish Deshmukh appeared to make a humorous reference to Alliance during an episode of Lock Upp 2.

When Apoorva Mukhija appeared on the show as an informer and prepared to leave, Riteish told her, "Aapko desh ki duty ke liye toh nahi jana hai."

The line was seen as a callback to Ravi Kishan's memorable exit from Alliance. Before leaving the show weeks ahead of the finale, Ravi Kishan had said, "System ka message aaya hai ki aapko turant desh ki duty ke liye bulaya hai."

Alliance has now entered its final week, with the grand finale scheduled for 7 August. According to media reports, Ali Goni, Mini Mathur and Neeti Taylor have emerged as the Top 3 finalists.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Salman Khan visit Alliance?

Salman Khan appeared on Alliance to support his younger brother, Sohail Khan, who was emotional after a difficult phase in the house.

What did Salman Khan say about Riteish Deshmukh?

Salman Khan jokingly said, "Riteish Deshmukh ki naukari khatare mai lag rahi hai."

How did fans interpret Salman Khan's remark?

Fans linked Salman's comment to Lock Upp 2, which Riteish Deshmukh hosts. They saw it as a playful reference to the competing reality series.

Did Riteish Deshmukh reference Alliance previously?

Yes, Riteish Deshmukh made a humorous reference to Alliance on Lock Upp 2. He recalled Ravi Kishan's memorable

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 08:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sohail Khan Riteish Deshmukh Alliance Salman Khan ENtertainment News Lock Upp Season 2
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