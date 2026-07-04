Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj', Earlier Titled 'Punjab 95', Premieres On Zee5 After Years Of Delay

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj streams on Zee5 after censorship struggle.

Film dramatizes Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight for human rights.

Khalra investigated thousands of missing people, facing grave consequences.

Diljit Dosanjh's much-awaited film, Satluj has finally reached audiences after years of uncertainty and a prolonged struggle with censorship. Previously titled Punjab 95, the film has made its digital debut on Zee5, bringing to screens a story inspired by one of Punjab's most significant human rights campaigns.

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Film Revisits A Sensitive Chapter In Punjab's History

Originally announced as Punjab 95, the film draws inspiration from allegations of human rights violations during the Punjab Police's anti-insurgency operations. At its heart is the story of a man determined to seek justice despite overwhelming odds.

Diljit portrays a character inspired by human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who campaigned for justice for victims of alleged police brutality. Khalra was reportedly tortured and killed after exposing the disappearance of thousands of people.

Diljit Dosanjh On Why He Chose The Film

Speaking about the project, Diljit Dosanjh said, "Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra ji’s martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons I chose to be a part of this film. When I first heard the script, it moved me deeply, as it is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people".

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He further added, "As an artiste, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect. Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. I’m grateful that audiences across the world can finally watch the film on Zee 5 and connect with a story that is both deeply personal and truly a must-watch for all".

Director Honey Trehan Calls It A Labour Of Love

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj presents the journey of one man's unwavering search for truth amid fear, silence and power. Set against a backdrop of conflict and unrest, the film explores the devastating impact of thousands of unexplained disappearances and the emotional toll on families seeking answers.

Reflecting on the film's release, Honey Trehan said, "From the very beginning, our intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise. After a long wait, audiences will finally witness our labour of love and hard work. Satluj is not just the story of one individual; it is a tribute to the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. Everyone associated with the film deeply believed in the importance of this narrative, as it draws inspiration from the life of the great martyr Jaswant Singh. I am delighted that it is now reaching audiences on Zee 5".

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Story Inspired By Jaswant Singh Khalra's Pursuit Of Justice

The film is about the relentless efforts of Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose determination to uncover the truth behind more than 25,000 missing people became a defining chapter in the fight for human rights. His pursuit of accountability came at an immense personal cost, underscoring themes of courage, resilience and sacrifice.

Produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj also features Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.

The film is now available to stream in Hindi on Zee5.

(With inputs from IANS)