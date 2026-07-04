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English NewsEntertainmentMovies'Masterclass In Garbage Filmmaking': Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's Bikini Scene In Alpha Triggers Debate

'Masterclass In Garbage Filmmaking': Alia Bhatt And Sharvari's Bikini Scene In Alpha Triggers Debate

A bikini scene from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha has gone viral after the film's release, triggering mixed reactions online as several social media users question its place in the spy thriller.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • A leaked 'Alpha' scene with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari went viral.
  • Viral clip shows Sharvari in bikini, Alia in shorts and bikini top.
  • Viewers debate bikini sequence's necessity in Indian spy thriller.
  • Critics questioned agents' portrayal; others defended commercial cinema practices.

The release of Alpha has sparked conversations for more than about its story. Shortly after the spy thriller reached theatres on Friday, July 3, a leaked scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in bikinis began circulating online. While the film itself has received mixed early reviews, the viral clip has fuelled a heated debate across social media.

ALSO READ: 'People Coming For Hrithik's Cameo': Alpha Sells 39,000 Tickets, But Fans Claim Empty Theatres

Leaked Alpha Clip Featuring Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Goes Viral

A scene from Alpha has surfaced online and is now being widely shared across social media platforms. The leaked footage shows Sharvari emerging from the water in a two-piece bikini, with her toned physique, while Alia Bhatt appears alongside her wearing black shorts paired with a matching bikini top.

As the sequence continues, Sharvari is seen tying a cover-up around her waist, while Alia slips on a jacket shortly after stepping out of the water. Many online users also pointed out that the camera appears to focus more prominently on Sharvari throughout the scene, making the cinematography itself a subject of discussion.

ALSO READ: OPINION | Alpha Never Finds Its ‘Alpha’

Social Media Divided Over Bikini Sequence In Spy Thriller

The viral clip has generated strong reactions online, with many viewers questioning whether the bikini sequence was necessary in an Indian spy-action film. Others, however, defended the inclusion, arguing that such visuals have become a familiar part of contemporary commercial cinema.

Several users took to X to express their opinions.

One user wrote, "Just YRF doing YRF things - compulsory bikini scene in a spy movie."

Another commented, "Yash Raj spy movies are a masterclass in garbage filmmaking, starting with the fact that nobody taught these actors how to properly hold a gun. Leave it to Yash Raj to care more about bikini body casting than hiring a director who actually knows how to make a movie. #alpha."

Another post read, "I knew it!! YRF doing a spy movie and no bikini scene? Impossible. They just didn’t show it in the teaser and trailer this time to fool the audience."

One user questioned the portrayal by writing, "Big scam, Indian female agents in bikinis?????? How can you do that, Mr Chopra? Who gave you the authority to portray Indian RAW agents like bikini queens?"

Not all reactions focused on the filmmakers. One social media user wrote, "Alia ruined this scene unless this could be the most hottest scene of the year."

Another viewer commented, "A spy movie by YRF without a bikini scene... IMPOSSIBLE! But it's unfair that only Sharavari had to strip down to a bikini and not Alia."

Alongside the online discussion surrounding the bikini scene, Alpha has received mixed reactions from sections of audiences and critics following its theatrical release.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent debate surrounding the film Alpha?

A leaked scene featuring actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in bikinis began circulating online shortly after the film's release, sparking a heated social media debate.

Who are the actresses featured in the viral leaked clip from Alpha?

The viral clip from Alpha features actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Sharvari is seen in a two-piece bikini, while Alia appears in black shorts and a matching bikini top.

What were the reactions to the bikini sequence in Alpha?

Reactions were divided. Many viewers questioned the necessity of the scene in a spy-action film, while others defended its inclusion as common in commercial cinema.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Viral Video Sharvari Bollywood YRF Spy Universe Alpha ENtertainment News
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