Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tanzanian contestant Fazel surprised judges singing Marathi song.

He claimed receiving Indian government funds for his studies.

This claim sparked a wide social media debate online.

Debate questions taxpayer money funding foreign student scholarships.

Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 has once again generated buzz online. This time it is because of a contestant from Tanzania who surpried the panel by singing in Marathi. The contestant, Fazel, impressed viewers with his command of several Indian languages and his rendition of a popular Marathi song. However, another claim he made during the episode, that the Indian government funds his education in India, has now triggered a wider debate on social media.

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Tanzanian Student Surprises Samay Raina With Marathi Song

Fazel appeared in a India's Got Latent 2's recent episode and quickly caught everyone's attention. Although he is from Tanzania, he spoke about his interest in Bollywood, his affection for India and his familiarity with several Indian languages, including Haryanvi, Punjabi, Hindi, Tamil and Marathi.

At one point, Samay Raina asked him, “Do you know Marathi?”

Fazel replied, “I can’t speak Marathi, but I can certainly sing in Marathi.”

He then began singing a popular Marathi song, leaving those present visibly impressed. The audience responded with loud applause.

Fazel not only impressed everyone with his Marathi singing but also emerged as the winner of the episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prashant Nakti (@prashant_nakti_official)

Fazel Says Indian Government Funds His Education

The contestant also made a claim about receiving financial support while studying in India, which later became the subject of online discussion.

Badshah asked him, “How do you earn money here? Are you studying here?”

Fazel responded, “Yes, we study here. Every month or once every three months, the Indian government sends us money. It is meant for expenses such as rent, electricity and other necessities.”

Badshah then reacted with a humorous remark, says, "It means our tax is going to Tanzania."

Samay sought clarification once more and asked, "Indian government pays you for studying here?"

Fazel replied, "Yes!"

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Social Media Users Reacts To Fazel's Claim

A clip from the members-only episode went viral, where one user wrote, "Tanzanian student came on Samay Raina’s Latent and said the Indian Govt gives him a scholarship/stipend for studying in India. When asked how he earns money, he said he gets money from the Govt and sends some of it to his mother in Tanzania."

The user added, "Indian students are struggling for seats, hostels and books. And we are using taxpayer money to sponsor foreign students who can then send part of that stipend back home? I’m not paying income tax so my hard earned money can become a family remittance to Tanzania. This is not education diplomacy."

Tanzanian student came on Samay Raina’s Latent and said the Indian Govt gives him a scholarship/stipend for studying in India.



When asked how he earns money, he said he gets money from the Govt and sends some of it to his mother in Tanzania.



BRO WHAT THE FUCK?



Indian students… pic.twitter.com/WhPThFIp9o — Neha Patel (@Neha_S_Patel) August 11, 2026

The post drew a mixed response from other users.

One person defended the contestant and wrote, "Get a grip on reality. All universities have student exchange programs with universities accross the globe. There are probably Indians studying in Africa getting the same benefits."

Another user commented, "This is the additional burden for general students. Seats are reserved for international students."

A separate reaction read, "Indian students fight for seats and scholarships while the system plays international charity with taxpayer money."

Another user wrote, "This isn’t about the student. It’s about a government with completely messed-up priorities."

Not everyone agreed with the criticism. One user came out in support of Fazel, saying, "If he is getting one it's because he earned it."

Tanzanian students have been offered new opportunities to pursue higher education and professional training in India. These scholarships comprise of short-term training opportunities and long-term academic scholarships through programmes run by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and ITEC. However, his claim about receiving financial support from the Indian government has opened up a separate conversation online.