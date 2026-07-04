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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Is Geni Kamki? Arunachal Influencer Who Scored 10/10 On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Who Is Geni Kamki? Arunachal Influencer Who Scored 10/10 On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Meet Arunachal Pradesh's viral influencer Luciidforyou, who impressed the judges with a perfect 10/10 on India's Got Latent Season 2 and received a surprise smartphone gift from Samay Raina.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Geni Kamki earned perfect scores on India's Got Latent.
  • Unique show rules denied prize, host Raina gifted phone.
  • Photos shared, and Raina's playful video went viral.

Arunachal Pradesh's content creator Gemi Kamki, widely known online as Luciidforyou, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants from India's Got Latent Season 2. Her heartfelt musical performance, combined with her confident stage presence, earned widespread appreciation from both the celebrity panel and viewers. Although the show's distinctive scoring format meant she missed out on the episode's winning prize, host Samay Raina made sure her talent did not go unnoticed by surprising her with a smartphone.

ALSO READ: 'Fake News': Samay Raina Rejects Sunil Pal's Rs 25 Lakh India's Got Latent Offer Claim

Who Is Geni Kamki?

Geni Kamki is a digital content creator and influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who is currently pursuing her studies in Guwahati. She enjoys a strong social media following, with more than one million followers on Instagram.

On India's Got Latent Season 2, she performed an unreleased song written and composed by her brother. Her emotional rendition immediately caught the attention of the judges, who praised both her vocals and her confident performance on stage.

Judges Award Her A Perfect 10/10

The episode featured a celebrity panel comprising Samay Raina, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Balraj Ghai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Together, they unanimously awarded Geni a perfect 10 out of 10.

Following the show's self-scoring format, contestants are required to predict their own score before the judges announce theirs. Displaying humility, Geni rated herself 7.5 out of 10. Despite receiving full marks from the panel, she missed the episode prize because of the programme's unique rules.

However, Samay Raina later surprised her with a smartphone as a gesture of appreciation for her talent and modesty.

Geni Shares Pictures From The Show

After the episode aired, Geni shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring herself with Samay Raina and other members of the panel.

She captioned the post, "Pyare logo se thoda sa milkar aya hoon. Season 2 episode 2."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Geni Kamki (@luciidforyou)

The post attracted encouraging responses from fellow panellists. Kiku Sharda reacted with clapping emojis, while Balraj Ghai responded with heart emojis in support of the influencer.

ALSO READ: Lock Upp 2 Major Twist: Shreshta Iyer Evicted; Shilpa Shinde Makes Wild Card Entry

Samay Raina's Light-Hearted Banter Goes Viral

Samay Raina also recorded a fun video with Geni following the episode. In the clip, he greets her boyfriend by saying, "Hello, Nyaku Taba."

He then jokingly asks, "Nyaku aapka boyfriend hai?"

Geni replies, "Haan"

Samay continues with another playful question, "Toh woh ladka kon hai jo aapke saath aaya tha?"

Laughing off the remark, Geni responds, "Faaltu baat kar diya gaya hai abhi abhi. Guys aisa kuch nahi hai."

Samay then reassures viewers by adding, "Aisa kuch nahi hai. Nyaku bhai kasam se aisa kuch nahi hai."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taba nyaku (@nyaku_taba69)

The light-hearted interaction has since been widely shared by fans on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding Geni Kamki's memorable appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Geni Kamki?

Geni Kamki, known as Luciidforyou, is a digital content creator and influencer from Arunachal Pradesh. She has over one million followers on Instagram and is currently studying in Guwahati.

What kind of performance did Geni Kamki give on India's Got Latent?

She delivered a heartfelt musical performance, singing an unreleased song written and composed by her brother. Her vocals and confident stage presence received widespread appreciation from the judges.

Why did Geni Kamki miss the episode prize despite a perfect score from judges?

Despite receiving a perfect 10/10 from the judges, she missed the prize due to the show's unique self-scoring format. She had humbly rated herself 7.5 out of 10.

How did Samay Raina acknowledge Geni Kamki's talent?

Host Samay Raina surprised Geni Kamki with a smartphone. This gesture was to appreciate her talent and modesty, especially after she missed the episode's winning prize.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:57 PM (IST)
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Netflix ENtertainment News India's Got Latent Samay Raina Geni Kamki Luciidforyou
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