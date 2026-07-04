Geni Kamki, known as Luciidforyou, is a digital content creator and influencer from Arunachal Pradesh. She has over one million followers on Instagram and is currently studying in Guwahati.
Who Is Geni Kamki? Arunachal Influencer Who Scored 10/10 On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2
Meet Arunachal Pradesh's viral influencer Luciidforyou, who impressed the judges with a perfect 10/10 on India's Got Latent Season 2 and received a surprise smartphone gift from Samay Raina.
- Geni Kamki earned perfect scores on India's Got Latent.
- Unique show rules denied prize, host Raina gifted phone.
- Photos shared, and Raina's playful video went viral.
Arunachal Pradesh's content creator Gemi Kamki, widely known online as Luciidforyou, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants from India's Got Latent Season 2. Her heartfelt musical performance, combined with her confident stage presence, earned widespread appreciation from both the celebrity panel and viewers. Although the show's distinctive scoring format meant she missed out on the episode's winning prize, host Samay Raina made sure her talent did not go unnoticed by surprising her with a smartphone.
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Who Is Geni Kamki?
Geni Kamki is a digital content creator and influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who is currently pursuing her studies in Guwahati. She enjoys a strong social media following, with more than one million followers on Instagram.
On India's Got Latent Season 2, she performed an unreleased song written and composed by her brother. Her emotional rendition immediately caught the attention of the judges, who praised both her vocals and her confident performance on stage.
Judges Award Her A Perfect 10/10
The episode featured a celebrity panel comprising Samay Raina, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Balraj Ghai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Together, they unanimously awarded Geni a perfect 10 out of 10.
Following the show's self-scoring format, contestants are required to predict their own score before the judges announce theirs. Displaying humility, Geni rated herself 7.5 out of 10. Despite receiving full marks from the panel, she missed the episode prize because of the programme's unique rules.
However, Samay Raina later surprised her with a smartphone as a gesture of appreciation for her talent and modesty.
Geni Shares Pictures From The Show
After the episode aired, Geni shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring herself with Samay Raina and other members of the panel.
She captioned the post, "Pyare logo se thoda sa milkar aya hoon. Season 2 episode 2."
View this post on Instagram
The post attracted encouraging responses from fellow panellists. Kiku Sharda reacted with clapping emojis, while Balraj Ghai responded with heart emojis in support of the influencer.
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Samay Raina's Light-Hearted Banter Goes Viral
Samay Raina also recorded a fun video with Geni following the episode. In the clip, he greets her boyfriend by saying, "Hello, Nyaku Taba."
He then jokingly asks, "Nyaku aapka boyfriend hai?"
Geni replies, "Haan"
Samay continues with another playful question, "Toh woh ladka kon hai jo aapke saath aaya tha?"
Laughing off the remark, Geni responds, "Faaltu baat kar diya gaya hai abhi abhi. Guys aisa kuch nahi hai."
Samay then reassures viewers by adding, "Aisa kuch nahi hai. Nyaku bhai kasam se aisa kuch nahi hai."
View this post on Instagram
The light-hearted interaction has since been widely shared by fans on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding Geni Kamki's memorable appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Geni Kamki?
What kind of performance did Geni Kamki give on India's Got Latent?
She delivered a heartfelt musical performance, singing an unreleased song written and composed by her brother. Her vocals and confident stage presence received widespread appreciation from the judges.
Why did Geni Kamki miss the episode prize despite a perfect score from judges?
Despite receiving a perfect 10/10 from the judges, she missed the prize due to the show's unique self-scoring format. She had humbly rated herself 7.5 out of 10.
How did Samay Raina acknowledge Geni Kamki's talent?
Host Samay Raina surprised Geni Kamki with a smartphone. This gesture was to appreciate her talent and modesty, especially after she missed the episode's winning prize.