Who Is Geni Kamki? Arunachal Influencer Who Scored 10/10 On Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Geni Kamki earned perfect scores on India's Got Latent.

Unique show rules denied prize, host Raina gifted phone.

Photos shared, and Raina's playful video went viral.

Arunachal Pradesh's content creator Gemi Kamki, widely known online as Luciidforyou, has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants from India's Got Latent Season 2. Her heartfelt musical performance, combined with her confident stage presence, earned widespread appreciation from both the celebrity panel and viewers. Although the show's distinctive scoring format meant she missed out on the episode's winning prize, host Samay Raina made sure her talent did not go unnoticed by surprising her with a smartphone.

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Who Is Geni Kamki?

Geni Kamki is a digital content creator and influencer from Arunachal Pradesh who is currently pursuing her studies in Guwahati. She enjoys a strong social media following, with more than one million followers on Instagram.

On India's Got Latent Season 2, she performed an unreleased song written and composed by her brother. Her emotional rendition immediately caught the attention of the judges, who praised both her vocals and her confident performance on stage.

Judges Award Her A Perfect 10/10

The episode featured a celebrity panel comprising Samay Raina, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Balraj Ghai and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Together, they unanimously awarded Geni a perfect 10 out of 10.

Following the show's self-scoring format, contestants are required to predict their own score before the judges announce theirs. Displaying humility, Geni rated herself 7.5 out of 10. Despite receiving full marks from the panel, she missed the episode prize because of the programme's unique rules.

However, Samay Raina later surprised her with a smartphone as a gesture of appreciation for her talent and modesty.

Geni Shares Pictures From The Show

After the episode aired, Geni shared a series of photographs on Instagram featuring herself with Samay Raina and other members of the panel.

She captioned the post, "Pyare logo se thoda sa milkar aya hoon. Season 2 episode 2."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geni Kamki (@luciidforyou)

The post attracted encouraging responses from fellow panellists. Kiku Sharda reacted with clapping emojis, while Balraj Ghai responded with heart emojis in support of the influencer.

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Samay Raina's Light-Hearted Banter Goes Viral

Samay Raina also recorded a fun video with Geni following the episode. In the clip, he greets her boyfriend by saying, "Hello, Nyaku Taba."

He then jokingly asks, "Nyaku aapka boyfriend hai?"

Geni replies, "Haan"

Samay continues with another playful question, "Toh woh ladka kon hai jo aapke saath aaya tha?"

Laughing off the remark, Geni responds, "Faaltu baat kar diya gaya hai abhi abhi. Guys aisa kuch nahi hai."

Samay then reassures viewers by adding, "Aisa kuch nahi hai. Nyaku bhai kasam se aisa kuch nahi hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taba nyaku (@nyaku_taba69)

The light-hearted interaction has since been widely shared by fans on social media, adding to the buzz surrounding Geni Kamki's memorable appearance on India's Got Latent Season 2.