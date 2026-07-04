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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2 Major Twist: Shreshta Iyer Evicted; Shilpa Shinde Makes Wild Card Entry

Lock Upp 2 Major Twist: Shreshta Iyer Evicted; Shilpa Shinde Makes Wild Card Entry

Lock Upp Season 2’s first eviction has reportedly taken place, with Shreshta Iyer exiting the show. Adding to the drama, Shilpa Shinde has entered as the season’s first wild card contestant, promising fresh twists, strongr rivalries and explosive confrontations ahead.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Housemates reportedly decided Lock Upp Season 2's first elimination.
  • Actor Shilpa Shinde enters as show's first wild card.
  • Shinde recently admitted making false sexual harassment allegations.

Lock Upp Season 2 is already delivering unexpected twists, and the latest update is likely to leave fans surprised. The reality show is gearing up for its first elimination, and unlike regular vote-based exits, this one reportedly comes down to the contestants’ own decision inside the jail. Alongside the first eviction, the makers have also introduced the season’s first wild card entrant, adding more drama to the house. As per reports, one contestant has already been shown the door, while a familiar television face has entered to shake things up and intensify the competition in the coming days ahead.

Lock Upp 2 First Eviction

The first elimination of Lock Upp Season 2 is expected to take place during Saturday’s episode, and this eviction comes with a twist. Instead of audience voting, contestants inside the house reportedly decided who would leave the game. According to an entertainment journalist Sjeevika, doing the rounds online, Shreshta Iyer has become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Her exit is expected to mark the beginning of intense gameplay, alliances and shifting equations among the contestants. The contestant-led eviction format has already sparked curiosity among viewers, as it adds an extra layer of strategy and emotional pressure inside the jail.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Calls Out Dheeraj Dhoopar In Lock Upp 2, Mocks Him For Comparing Himself To Shah Rukh Khan

Wild Card Entry

Even before the dust settles on the first elimination, Lock Upp Season 2 has introduced its first wild card contestant. Actor Shilpa Shinde has reportedly entered the show as a wild card entrant. Known for her outspoken personality and strong screen presence, Shilpa’s arrival is expected to bring major changes to the house dynamics. Her entry could impact existing bonds and trigger fresh confrontations in the coming episodes.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Blasts Ram Kapoor Over His Attitude In Lock Upp 2, Asks 'Why Did You Even Come Here?'

Shilpa Shinde’s Recent Controversy

Shilpa Shinde recently made headlines after appearing on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where she spoke about a controversy from her past. During the conversation, Shilpa addressed the legal battle linked to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. She reportedly admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had earlier levelled against producer Sanjay Kohli were false. Her statement quickly grabbed attention and sparked widespread discussion across social media and television circles.

What To Expect Next

With the first eviction now reportedly done and a high-profile wild card entrant entering the game, Lock Upp Season 2 appears set for more drama in the days ahead. Viewers can expect sharper rivalries, stronger opinions and plenty of unexpected twists as the competition heats up.

Frequently Asked Questions

How will the first elimination in Lock Upp Season 2 be decided?

The first elimination is reportedly decided by the contestants themselves, not through audience voting. This unusual format is expected to add a layer of strategy and emotional pressure.

Who is the first contestant reportedly eliminated from Lock Upp Season 2?

Entertainment journalist Sjeevika reported that Shreshta Iyer is the first contestant eliminated. Her exit is expected to kickstart intense gameplay and shifting alliances.

Who is the first wild card entrant in Lock Upp Season 2?

Actor Shilpa Shinde has reportedly entered as the season's first wild card. Her outspoken personality is expected to bring major changes to house dynamics and trigger fresh confrontations.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 12:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shilpa Shinde Lock Upp Season 2 Lock Upp Eviction Shreshta Iyer Elimination Shilpa Shinde Wild Card Lock Upp Spoiler Reality Show Update
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