The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 had high-voltage drama, with Apoorva Mukhija making headlines for her remarks about Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's bond. At the same time, social media has been flooded with speculation surrounding Harshad Chopda's future in the reality show, although the makers have not confirmed any developments.

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Apoorva Mukhija Questions Shivangi Joshi's Emotional Reaction

During the latest task, contestants competed against one another for immunity from nominations. Shivangi Joshi faced Harshad Chopda and emerged victorious, securing herself from elimination.

After the challenge ended, Shivangi apologised to Harshad and was seen getting emotional over defeating him. Watching the exchange, Apoorva Mukhija couldn't resist sharing her opinion.

She said, "Kya ho gaya aapko? Aap dono kisi TV serial mein atak gaye ho kya? [What happened to you? Have you both got stuck inside a TV serial?] It's a game, and then it obviously looks like you guys are in love with each other."

Shivangi Joshi Explains Her Emotional Response

Responding to Apoorva's comment, Shivangi defended her behaviour, explaining that being emotional is simply part of her personality.

She said, "This is how I am, and this is how I express myself. I know this is a game, but I am a sensitive person. I have a different bond with him and I am very emotional. I felt bad, and maybe you didn't notice, but I had tears in my eyes when Sufi lost too."

Apoorva's Entry Continues To Shake Up The House

Since entering Lock Upp 2 as an informer for a week, Apoorva Mukhija has stirred multiple confrontations inside the house.

She informed Shivangi Joshi that Shilpa Shinde had allegedly made comments about her personal life and alleged relationships, which she described as slut-shaming. The revelation later escalated into a heated argument between Shivangi and Shilpa.

Apoorva also questioned Ram Kapoor's gameplay, describing him as someone who manipulates situations and fellow contestants to suit his strategy.

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Harshad Chopda's Elimination Rumours Keep Fans Guessing

Speculation surrounding Harshad Chopda's future on Lock Upp 2 continues to gain momentum on social media. According to online chatter, Harshad is expected to be eliminated in the upcoming episode. However, the rumours also suggest that his journey may not end there.

As per the circulating claims, Harshad will reportedly face Dheeraj Dhoopar in a comeback challenge, with Harshad emerging victorious and re-entering the competition, while Dheeraj is said to be eliminated. In another alleged face-off, former contestant Yogesh Rawat is expected to compete against Sufi Motiwala, with the rumours claiming that Yogesh will win the challenge, leading to Sufi's exit and Yogesh's return to the house.

Even though the makers of the show have not confirmed any of these developments and the reports remain speculative, fans are now eagerly awaiting the upcoming episode.