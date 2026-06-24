Sundeep Kishan Leads Netflix’s First Telugu Original ‘Super Subbu’; Trailer Out Now

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Netflix unveils first Telugu original series,

Teacher Subbu faces sex education challenges in fictional Maakipur.

Stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar; blends humour, social themes.

The series begins streaming on Netflix from July 2.

Netflix is expanding its regional content slate with the launch of its first Telugu original series, Super Subbu. The streaming platform has released the official trailer for the comedy-drama, offering a lively preview of a story that blends humour, social awkwardness and heartfelt moments. Created and directed by Mallik Ram, the series stars Sundeep Kishan, Mithila Palkar and Murali Sharma in prominent roles.

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Super Subbu Takes Viewers To The World Of Maakipur

At the centre of the story is Subramanyam “Subbu” Chillukuri Rao, a teacher who finds himself assigned to the last place any educator would want to work, the infamous fictional village of Maakipur.

Hoping to maintain his reputation in front of his family, Subbu arrives with plans to focus on teaching. Instead, he is handed an unexpectedly challenging task: conducting sex education classes. What follows is a chain of humorous situations where every classroom discussion sparks debate, rumours spread instantly and privacy becomes almost impossible.

With limited experience but plenty of determination, Subbu must navigate awkward situations, unexpected friendships and endless misunderstandings. Along the way, he learns that while he is trying to make a difference in Maakipur, the village may have its own lessons in store for him.

Sundeep Kishan Opens Up About Playing Subbu

Speaking about the series, Sundeep Kishan said, “Super Subbu takes a subject that people often hesitate to talk about and approaches it with humour, warmth and honesty. Subbu is someone who starts out trying to solve one problem and somehow ends up with five more. From job setbacks and relationship troubles to trying to save face with his father and unintentionally getting on the wrong side of the villagers, he’s constantly in trouble. What makes him so endearing is that he always means well, even when everything is spiralling out of control. Maakipur is filled with eccentric characters and every misunderstanding adds to the chaos and comedy, keeping you wondering how Subbu will get himself out of it. Working with such a wonderful cast and collaborating with Netflix on its first Telugu original series made the experience even more special. I can’t wait for audiences to meet Subbu and join him on this unforgettable adventure.”

Mithila Palkar Talks About The Heart Behind The Comedy

Mithila Palkar portrays an ambitious influencer dreaming of becoming an actor.

She said, “What drew me to Super Subbu was the way it balances humour with genuine human emotions. Beneath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better. The world that Mallik Ram has created feels unique, vibrant and full of life, and every character brings something memorable to the journey. Being part of a story that is both entertaining and meaningful was incredibly exciting. Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming — I was a part of one of their first Netflix originals, Little Things to now being a part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu, our association seems to have come full circle. I’m excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur.”

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Murali Sharma On The Series’ Blend Of Comedy And Social Themes

Murali Sharma, who plays Subbu’s father Kukateshwar Rao, believes the show strikes a unique balance between entertainment and meaningful storytelling.

“This is the kind of story that will make you laugh while also gently encouraging conversations that are often avoided. What I found most interesting was how naturally the series blends comedy, family dynamics and social themes without ever losing its heart. Every character in Maakipur contributes to the madness in their own way, making it a world audiences will instantly connect with. Working alongside such a talented cast and being part of Netflix’s first Telugu original series was a wonderful experience. I’m looking forward to audiences stepping into Maakipur and enjoying all the surprises, humour and heart that await them.”

Cast And Release Details

Penned by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions, Super Subbu also features Get Up Srinu, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan and Brahmanandam among its ensemble cast.

Combining humour, heartfelt moments and the unpredictability of small-town life, the series promises a coming-of-age journey filled with laughter and unexpected twists.

Super Subbu begins streaming on Netflix on 2 July.