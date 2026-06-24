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HomeEntertainmentMoviesKarthi’s Sardar 2 Release Date Announced, Set For Box Office Clash With Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

Karthi’s Sardar 2 Release Date Announced, Set For Box Office Clash With Vijay Deverakonda’s Ranabaali

Karthi has officially announced the release date of Sardar 2. Directed by P. S. Mithran, the action thriller will hit cinemas on September 10 and face a major box office clash with Raanabali.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
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  • Film faces box office clash with Raanabali next day.

South Indian star Karthi has officially announced the release date of his much-awaited film Sardar 2, sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting since the success of the first instalment in 2022. The sequel is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release, with a high-stakes box office clash already on the horizon.

Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar 2 will see Karthi reprise a powerful and intense role, with the actor revealing the release date through a short teaser shared on social media.

Karthi’s Fierce New Look Revealed Ahead Of 10 September Release

On 24 June, Karthi took to social media platform X to unveil a 16-second teaser clip along with the official release announcement. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 10 September.

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In the teaser, Karthi is seen in a rugged and intense avatar, holding a gun with a massive explosion blazing behind him. The striking visuals have already heightened expectations, with fans anticipating that the same energy will translate onto the big screen when the film releases.

High-Voltage Box Office Clash With Rashmika–Vijay Starrer ‘Raanabali’

The release of Sardar 2 sets up a major South Indian box office showdown in September. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Raanabali, which has already generated strong buzz, is scheduled to release on 11 September just a day after Sardar 2.

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Notably, this will be the first time the popular on-screen pair appears together following their reported wedding in February 2026, adding further excitement to the release.

Sardar 2 also features Rajisha Vijayan, S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. The film is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, with the story penned by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the producers and story writers for Sardar 2?

Sardar 2 is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment. The story for the film was penned by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan, and Vignesh Muniyandi.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna Karthi Sardar 2 P. S. Mithran Raanabali
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