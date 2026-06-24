Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Film faces box office clash with Raanabali next day.

South Indian star Karthi has officially announced the release date of his much-awaited film Sardar 2, sparking excitement among fans who have been eagerly waiting since the success of the first instalment in 2022. The sequel is now gearing up for a grand theatrical release, with a high-stakes box office clash already on the horizon.

Directed by P. S. Mithran, Sardar 2 will see Karthi reprise a powerful and intense role, with the actor revealing the release date through a short teaser shared on social media.

Karthi’s Fierce New Look Revealed Ahead Of 10 September Release

On 24 June, Karthi took to social media platform X to unveil a 16-second teaser clip along with the official release announcement. The film is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 10 September.

ALSO READ | ‘How Dare You?’: Tom Holland Reacts After Zendaya Reveals Her First Date Was To An Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Film

In the teaser, Karthi is seen in a rugged and intense avatar, holding a gun with a massive explosion blazing behind him. The striking visuals have already heightened expectations, with fans anticipating that the same energy will translate onto the big screen when the film releases.

High-Voltage Box Office Clash With Rashmika–Vijay Starrer ‘Raanabali’

The release of Sardar 2 sets up a major South Indian box office showdown in September. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Raanabali, which has already generated strong buzz, is scheduled to release on 11 September just a day after Sardar 2.

ALSO READ | Fred again.. To Perform In India For First Time, Confirms Three-City Tour

Notably, this will be the first time the popular on-screen pair appears together following their reported wedding in February 2026, adding further excitement to the release.

Sardar 2 also features Rajisha Vijayan, S. J. Suryah, Malavika Mohanan and Ashika Ranganath in key roles. The film is produced by Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, with the story penned by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi.