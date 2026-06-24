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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDid Samay Raina Earn Rs 15-20 Crore From Netflix’s India’s Got Latent? Viral Post Sparks Debate

Did Samay Raina Earn Rs 15-20 Crore From Netflix’s India’s Got Latent? Viral Post Sparks Debate

Samay Raina’s ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 is trending as clips go viral. A post estimating his Netflix, YouTube and brand earnings has sparked buzz, though figures are unverified.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' season two premiered, going viral.
  • Viral post speculated significant earnings from Netflix and brand deals.
  • These unverified estimates sparked debate on digital creator income.

Comedian Samay Raina is once again in the spotlight as his popular show India’s Got Latent returns with its second season. The new season’s first episode is now streaming, and clips from the show are rapidly going viral across social media platforms.

Amid the buzz, a viral post has sparked widespread curiosity by claiming to estimate how much Raina may have earned from the show, including Netflix deals, YouTube views and brand partnerships. However, these figures remain speculative and unverified.

Viral Post Fuels Speculation Around OTT Deal And Digital Earnings

The discussion gained momentum after a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Paritosh Sharma attempted to break down Raina’s potential income from India’s Got Latent. The post described the show as a major career milestone for the comedian, suggesting that he may have earned around Rs 15–20 crore from the Netflix deal alone.

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It further speculated that the show’s alleged 2.5 crore (25 million) YouTube views on its first day could have generated approximately Rs 40–50 lakh through ad revenue. Additionally, the post highlighted multiple brand integrations featured in the show, including names such as AI, Nova, Flipkart Minutes and Avatar. Based on assumed sponsorship rates, it estimated that brand partnerships could have contributed anywhere between Rs 8-12 crore or more.

Even though these claims are unverified, they have triggered lively discussions online about how digital creators earn in today’s entertainment landscape.

Audience Reacts As ‘India’s Got Latent’ Season 2 Goes Viral

The post quickly went viral, prompting conversations around influencer earnings and the evolving economics of digital content creation. Many users praised Raina’s consistency and long-term approach to content, noting that his success comes from years of building an audience that resonates with his style of comedy.

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Others pointed out that modern creators no longer rely on a single income source, with platforms like YouTube and OTT services both contributing significantly to their earnings, allowing greater financial independence.

Meanwhile, the second season of India’s Got Latent continues to trend online. The premiere episode featured actress Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and several clips from the show have gone viral. Raina’s humorous roast segment involving Alia Bhatt has particularly grabbed attention. The show is available to stream on both Netflix and YouTube.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent update about Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent'?

The second season of Samay Raina's popular show, India's Got Latent, has premiered. The first episode is now streaming, with clips rapidly gaining traction online.

Why is there speculation surrounding Samay Raina's earnings from the show?

A viral post on X speculated about Raina's potential income from the show, covering Netflix deals, YouTube views, and brand partnerships. These figures remain speculative and unverified.

Where can 'India's Got Latent' Season 2 be streamed?

The second season of India's Got Latent is available to stream on both Netflix and YouTube. Clips from the show are also going viral across social media.

Who were the celebrity guests on the premiere episode of 'India's Got Latent' Season 2?

The premiere episode of the second season featured actress Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Raina's humorous roast segment involving Alia Bhatt particularly garnered attention.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix YouTube India's Got Latent Samay Raina
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