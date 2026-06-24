Mirzapur: The Movie Drops New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

Just a day before the teaser launch, the makers of Mirzapur: The Movie, have released a fresh poster. Adding to the excitement, Pankaj Tripathi's first look as the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya has also been revealed, fuelling anticipation for what promises to be one of the biggest Indian film releases of 2026.

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New Poster Brings Back the Iconic World Of Mirzapur

The newly released poster places the franchise's famous gaddi at the heart of the frame, with firearms positioned on either side. The imagery instantly recalls the fierce rivalries, shifting allegiances and relentless quest for dominance that helped transform Mirzapur into a cultural phenomenon.

Although the makers have chosen to keep story details firmly under wraps, the visual sends a strong message: the battle for power is far from finished.

With the teaser set to drop tomorrow, audiences will soon get their first proper glimpse of the franchise's transition from streaming success to the big screen.

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Recap Video Takes Fans Back To The Beginning

Ahead of the film's release, the creators have also shared a special recap video revisiting the first season of Mirzapur. The video offers a nostalgic return to the lawless landscape that first captivated viewers and serves as a hint that more major updates could be on the way this week.

Packed with memorable moments, action-packed sequences and dramatic confrontations, the recap revisits some of the franchise's most iconic figures, including Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya. The video quickly sparked reactions online, with fans celebrating the return of beloved characters.

Star-Studded Cast Returns For The Film

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya, the film will reunite audiences with Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya and Divyenndu's fan-favourite Munna Bhaiya.

The ensemble cast also includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak and Anangsha Biswas.