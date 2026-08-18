‘The Revolutionaries’ OTT Release Date Out: Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf Lead Prime Video Series

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Video announces 'The Revolutionaries' streaming from September 11.

Series based on book, explores India's armed freedom struggle.

Features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada.

Nikkhil Advani aims to highlight lesser-known historical freedom figures.

Prime Video has announced the premiere date of The Revolutionaries, a new period drama created and directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The series will begin streaming on September 11 and is inspired by real events from India’s freedom movement. Based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom, the show focuses on young figures who chose armed resistance against British rule. Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada headline the series, which also features Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Choudhury in important roles.

The Revolutionaries Cast And Story

The series brings together four revolutionaries at the centre of its story: Rash Behari Bose, played by Bhuvan Bam; Sachindra Nath Sanyal, portrayed by Rohit Saraf; Pratibha Lahiri, played by Pratibha Ranta; and Bagha Jatin, portrayed by Gurfateh Pirzada.

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Set during the period of British rule, the show follows their efforts to challenge the colonial government through armed resistance. Alongside its action-driven storyline, the series explores the relationships between the characters, including friendship, betrayal, personal sacrifice and the difficult choices involved in their fight for independence.

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The writing credits include Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh, Akshita Wadhwana, Shobhit Narang and Rutvi Mehta.

Nikkhil Advani On Bringing Lesser-Known Heroes To Screen

Nikkhil Advani said the series allowed him to focus on freedom fighters and revolutionaries whose stories have received less mainstream attention. “We have approached the series as a character-driven action drama that explores rebellion, sacrifice, friendship, and freedom through an emotional and cinematic lens,” Advani said.

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Prime Video India’s director and head of SVOD Originals, Nikhil Madhok, said the series draws from Sanjeev Sanyal’s work and highlights several historical figures and events from India's independence struggle. He said, “India's freedom struggle remains one of the most extraordinary chapters in human history, filled with stories of courage and sacrifice that continue to resonate across generations. Sanjeev Sanyal’s book sheds light on so many such remarkable characters and events, and we are proud to have adapted some of those stories for this series.”

The Revolutionaries OTT Release And Languages

The Revolutionaries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on September 11. The series will be available in Hindi, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It will also feature English and other international-language subtitles. The series is scheduled for release across India as well as more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The show has been produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. The producers said, “The Revolutionaries is more than a series for us. It has been a labour of love from the moment we first encountered these extraordinary stories. Bringing a project of this scale and historical significance to life demanded an unwavering commitment to the vision of creating a show that is as entertaining as it is audacious.”

With a young cast playing prominent revolutionaries and Nikkhil Advani at the helm, The Revolutionaries aims to bring lesser-known chapters of India’s freedom struggle to a wider streaming audience. The series arrives on Prime Video on September 11.