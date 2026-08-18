‘When Govt Fails, People Step up’: First Computer Arrives At Abhijeet Dipke’s Village

The first computer has arrived at a village school after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) raised concerns over poor facilities at government schools, party founder Abhijeet Dipke said. Sharing the development on social media, Dipke said the computer was the first of its kind to reach his village, presenting it as an example of how communities can drive change when authorities fail to provide basic educational infrastructure.

First Computer Arrives

Dipke shared a post saying: “When the Govt Fails, People Step Up! First ever computer arrives at my village. Change is possible!”

When the Govt Fails, People Step Up!



First ever computer arrives at my village.



Change is possible! pic.twitter.com/GKkCrb24RH — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 18, 2026

The development comes days after the CJP founder visited government schools in villages in his native district as part of the party’s ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign.

During his visits, Dipke had raised concerns over the facilities available to students and questioned whether villagers were being forced to fill gaps left by the government.

At a government school in Dhegaj village, Dipke objected after learning that students were allegedly sweeping their own classrooms.

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Dipke Flags School Issues

In a video from the visit, Dipke questioned teachers over why students were cleaning classrooms when the school had cleaning staff. The teachers told him they had not asked the students to sweep.

Dipke argued that students would not ordinarily clean classrooms on their own and urged villagers to ensure that such a practice did not continue.

Students also raised their own demands during his visit, including notebooks, pens and shoes. Dipke said these would be provided and also promised a tubelight and a new blackboard for the classroom.

At another government school in Siddheshwar village, Dipke alleged that students did not have access to clean drinking water despite the school having a water filter that had remained unused for three years.

He also claimed that the school’s tin shed leaked during rain, forcing students to sit close together or move to another classroom.

Dipke said villagers had spent between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 12 lakh from their own pockets to build the school compound and provide other facilities.

“If villagers have to do this, why do we have to elect a government? Why do we need elections?” he had said, arguing that communities should not have to take on responsibilities that should be fulfilled by the authorities.

The arrival of the first computer now marks another development in Dipke’s campaign to improve facilities at government schools.

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