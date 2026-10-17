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English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Akka' Teaser OUT: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Clash In Netflix's Gangster Thriller

'Akka' Teaser OUT: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Clash In Netflix's Gangster Thriller

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte bring fierce rivalries and a battle for power to ‘Akka’. The Netflix crime thriller premieres on 30 October.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Keerthy Suresh's birthday marked by Akka teaser reveal.
  • Suresh, Apte play powerful rivals in female-dominated story.
  • Gangster drama follows intense power struggle and revenge.
  • Akka premieres October 30, exclusively on Netflix globally.

Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 34th birthday on 17 October, and the occasion has brought exciting news for her fans. The makers of her upcoming series Akka have unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse of a gripping gangster drama featuring Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. With both actresses portraying powerful characters on opposing sides, the series promises a tense battle for control, revenge and power. Here's everything you need to know about the teaser and the show's release date.

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Akka’ Teaser Introduces Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's Powerful Characters

The teaser introduces Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani and Radhika Apte as Rudra. Keerthy makes a striking entrance, while Radhika brings a composed yet formidable presence to the screen.
Set in a place where women have held power for 800 years, the series explores a world ruled by women and shaped by fierce rivalries. Establishing her character's authority, Keerthy declares, "Hamare yahan auratein sirf ghar nahi, karobar bhi chalati hain"

Keerthy Suresh And Radhika Apte Face Off In A Revenge Drama

At the heart of Akka lies a conflict between two formidable women. Keerthy's Bhavani leads a gang and isn't afraid to wield a gun when confronting her enemies. Her position of power, however, draws a challenge from Rudra, played by Radhika, who sets out to bring the existing order to an end.

The teaser captures the intensity of their confrontation, with Radhika delivering the line, "Beheno ka raaj khatam karne ka vakt aa gaya hai." Their opposing ambitions set the stage for a gripping crime thriller driven by revenge and a struggle for dominance.

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‘Akka’ Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Akka will premiere on Netflix on 30 October. Netflix India announced the release on Instagram alongside the teaser, with the caption, "Akka ki hukumat. Beheno ka raaj. Aur unpar khatre ka saaya. Watch Akka, out 30 October, only on Netflix.'

Alongside Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, actress Tanvi Azmi will play a key role in the series. Directed and written by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka is produced by Yash Raj Films Entertainment.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the series Akka about?

Akka is a gripping gangster and revenge drama featuring Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani and Radhika Apte as Rudra. The series explores a world ruled by women, where these two powerful characters clash for control and power.

Who are the main actors in Akka and what are their roles?

Keerthy Suresh stars as Bhavani, leading a gang, while Radhika Apte plays Rudra, who challenges the existing order. Both actresses portray powerful characters on opposing sides.

When and where will Akka be released?

Akka will premiere on Netflix on October 30. Netflix India announced the release alongside the teaser.

Who is the director and producer of Akka?

The series Akka is directed and written by Dharmaraj Shetty. It is produced by Yash Raj Films Entertainment.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 02:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Radhika Apte Keerthy Suresh Netflix Akka Teaser Akka Release Date
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