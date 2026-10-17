'Akka' Teaser OUT: Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte Clash In Netflix's Gangster Thriller

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Keerthy Suresh's birthday marked by Akka teaser reveal.

Suresh, Apte play powerful rivals in female-dominated story.

Gangster drama follows intense power struggle and revenge.

Akka premieres October 30, exclusively on Netflix globally.

Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her 34th birthday on 17 October, and the occasion has brought exciting news for her fans. The makers of her upcoming series Akka have unveiled its teaser, offering a glimpse of a gripping gangster drama featuring Radhika Apte in a pivotal role. With both actresses portraying powerful characters on opposing sides, the series promises a tense battle for control, revenge and power. Here's everything you need to know about the teaser and the show's release date.

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Akka’ Teaser Introduces Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte's Powerful Characters

The teaser introduces Keerthy Suresh as Bhavani and Radhika Apte as Rudra. Keerthy makes a striking entrance, while Radhika brings a composed yet formidable presence to the screen.

Set in a place where women have held power for 800 years, the series explores a world ruled by women and shaped by fierce rivalries. Establishing her character's authority, Keerthy declares, "Hamare yahan auratein sirf ghar nahi, karobar bhi chalati hain"

Keerthy Suresh And Radhika Apte Face Off In A Revenge Drama

At the heart of Akka lies a conflict between two formidable women. Keerthy's Bhavani leads a gang and isn't afraid to wield a gun when confronting her enemies. Her position of power, however, draws a challenge from Rudra, played by Radhika, who sets out to bring the existing order to an end.

The teaser captures the intensity of their confrontation, with Radhika delivering the line, "Beheno ka raaj khatam karne ka vakt aa gaya hai." Their opposing ambitions set the stage for a gripping crime thriller driven by revenge and a struggle for dominance.

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‘Akka’ Release Date: When And Where To Watch

Akka will premiere on Netflix on 30 October. Netflix India announced the release on Instagram alongside the teaser, with the caption, "Akka ki hukumat. Beheno ka raaj. Aur unpar khatre ka saaya. Watch Akka, out 30 October, only on Netflix.'

Alongside Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, actress Tanvi Azmi will play a key role in the series. Directed and written by Dharmaraj Shetty, Akka is produced by Yash Raj Films Entertainment.