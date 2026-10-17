Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Poonam Pandey criticised calls for Prime Minister Modi's resignation.

She questioned the disrespectful manner of demanding PM's resignation.

Her comments follow protests regarding electoral roll revision issues.

Protesters seek accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar over this.

Poonam Pandey has criticised the calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, questioning the manner in which demands for the country's leader to step down are being made. Her remarks come amid political tensions surrounding protests linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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'Woh Tumhare Padosi Hain Kya?'

Reacting to the demands, Pandey expressed her disapproval of the way the Prime Minister's resignation was being sought.

She said, “Mazzak hi toh udaya jaa raha hai abhi filal. Kya ho raha hai? Jisko mann chahe uthke seedha seedha bol deta hai 'Prime Minister isteefa do', ye kya baat ho gayi yaar?”

She further questioned the manner in which the demand was being made, asking, “Woh tumhare padosi hain kya? He is the Prime Minister of India! Woh kon hain...unka naam toh dekhiye.”

She laughingly added, “Aise desh chalta hai kya? Kya kar rahe ho aap log?”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Model and Actress Poonam Pandey says, "The country is being made a joke of right now, what is currently happening? I mean, whoever wants can just get up and directly say, 'Prime Minister, resign.' I mean, what kind of talk is this? Is he someone from your neighbor? He is the Prime Minister of India. I mean, who is he, at least look at his name. This isn't how a country is run, What are you people even doing" — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2026

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Why Is CJP Protesting Over SIR?

The protests centre on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

Opposition leaders and activists have raised concerns about the electoral roll revision exercise and the handling of demonstrations against it. Questions have also been raised over alleged restrictions and security arrangements surrounding the protests, with critics questioning whether such measures are intended to shield the Chief Election Commissioner from criticism.