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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'Tumhare Padosi Hain Kya?': Poonam Pandey Slams Calls Of PM Modi's Resignation Amid CJP Protest Over SIR

'Tumhare Padosi Hain Kya?': Poonam Pandey Slams Calls Of PM Modi's Resignation Amid CJP Protest Over SIR

Poonam Pandey criticises calls for PM Narendra Modi's resignation amid CJP protests over SIR and demands for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Poonam Pandey criticised calls for Prime Minister Modi's resignation.
  • She questioned the disrespectful manner of demanding PM's resignation.
  • Her comments follow protests regarding electoral roll revision issues.
  • Protesters seek accountability from CEC Gyanesh Kumar over this.

Poonam Pandey has criticised the calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, questioning the manner in which demands for the country's leader to step down are being made. Her remarks come amid political tensions surrounding protests linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and calls for accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

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'Woh Tumhare Padosi Hain Kya?'

Reacting to the demands, Pandey expressed her disapproval of the way the Prime Minister's resignation was being sought.

She said, “Mazzak hi toh udaya jaa raha hai abhi filal. Kya ho raha hai? Jisko mann chahe uthke seedha seedha bol deta hai 'Prime Minister isteefa do', ye kya baat ho gayi yaar?”

She further questioned the manner in which the demand was being made, asking, “Woh tumhare padosi hain kya? He is the Prime Minister of India! Woh kon hain...unka naam toh dekhiye.”

She laughingly added, “Aise desh chalta hai kya? Kya kar rahe ho aap log?”

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s Mumbai Bungalow Sees BMC Demolition Over Alleged Unauthorised Construction

Why Is CJP Protesting Over SIR?

The protests centre on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

Opposition leaders and activists have raised concerns about the electoral roll revision exercise and the handling of demonstrations against it. Questions have also been raised over alleged restrictions and security arrangements surrounding the protests, with critics questioning whether such measures are intended to shield the Chief Election Commissioner from criticism.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Poonam Pandey's stance on calls for PM Modi's resignation?

Poonam Pandey criticized the demands for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation. She questioned the manner in which these calls were being made, stating it makes a mockery of the situation.

What are the protests in the article related to?

The protests are centered on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. There are also calls for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign.

What concerns have been raised regarding the electoral roll revision?

Opposition leaders raised concerns about the electoral roll revision exercise. They also questioned the handling of protests, including alleged restrictions and security arrangements.

Who else is facing calls for resignation besides the Prime Minister?

Calls for resignation have also been directed at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. These demands are linked to the protests surrounding the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' 'Gyanesh Kumar' CJP Protest SIR Controversy
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