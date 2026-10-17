Music composer Deva, also known as 'Thenisai Thendral', passed away at the age of 75 due to health complications. He had been admitted to Surya Hospital in Chennai after experiencing health issues.
Tamil Composer Deva Passes Away At 75 After Health Complications
Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, known for Rajinikanth's 'Baasha' and 'Annamalai', has died at 75 after health complications in Chennai.
- Renowned composer Deva, 75, died from health complications.
- Deva composed for 400 films, popularizing Gaana music.
- Gaana music distinguished his work amongst prominent composers.
- His lasting legacy includes awards and musical family.
Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, fondly known as 'Thenisai Thendral', has died at the age of 75 after health complications. His death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil film industry, where he earned widespread recognition for his music across more than 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
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Deva Dies At 75 After Health Complications
According to IANS, Deva was admitted to Surya Hospital in Chennai's Kodambakkam area on the morning of Saturday, October 17, after experiencing health issues. Industry sources said the composer, who had undergone bypass surgery nearly a decade ago, failed to respond to treatment and passed away at the hospital.
His demise has left fans and members of the film fraternity mourning the loss of one of Tamil cinema's celebrated music directors. His mortal remains were expected to be taken to his Vadapalani residence at around 2 pm, where members of the public and the film industry could pay their respects.
Deva's Musical Legacy And Iconic Rajinikanth Films
Born on November 20, 1950, Deva made his Tamil cinema debut in 1986 with Maatukaara Mannaru. Over the years, he composed music for several successful films, including Rajinikanth's Baasha, Annamalai and Arunachalam.
Beyond his work on mainstream film soundtracks, Deva played a significant role in bringing the popular Gaana music style into Tamil cinema. He composed numerous Gaana songs and also lent his voice to several tracks, helping establish a distinctive identity in a competitive music industry.
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Why Deva Introduced Gaana Songs To Tamil Cinema
At a recent success meet for Meesaya Murukku 2, Deva spoke about the challenges he faced when he entered the industry, where established composers Ilaiyaraaja and A R Rahman had already made their mark.
Explaining his decision to introduce Gaana songs, he said, "I was the 28th music director who got introduced to the film indsutry at a time when music director Ilaiyaraaja was ruling the roost. Before me, 27 music directors had made their debut and could not sustain. It is not a small thing if I could sustain at a time the music scene was dominated by two great music composers. On the one hand was Ilaiyaraaja, an iconic composer and on the other was A R Rahman. Any song I composed would either sound like a song composed by Raaja or if I scored a western number, it would sound like Rahman. It was under these circumstances that I wanted an identity for myself and therefore brought the Gaana songs," Deva had said in the function.
Deva's Awards And Family
Deva received the prestigious Kalaimamani Award from the Tamil Nadu government and won the state's State Film Award for the first time in 1990.
His musical legacy also extended to his family. His son, Srikanth Deva, is an established music director, while his nephew, Jai, is a popular actor in Tamil cinema.
Deva's contribution to Tamil film music, particularly through his Gaana compositions and memorable soundtracks, leaves behind a lasting legacy in the industry.
(With inputs from IANS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the cause of music composer Deva's death?
What was Deva's unique contribution to Tamil cinema music?
Deva notably brought the popular Gaana music style into Tamil cinema. He composed and sang numerous Gaana songs, establishing a distinctive identity in the competitive music industry.
Why did Deva introduce Gaana songs to Tamil cinema?
Deva introduced Gaana songs to establish his unique identity in the industry. He aimed to stand out amidst the dominance of established composers like Ilaiyaraaja and A.R. Rahman.
For which prominent films did Deva compose music?
Deva composed music for over 400 films across various South Indian languages. He is widely recognized for his work on several successful films, including Rajinikanth's Baasha, Annamalai, and Arunachalam.