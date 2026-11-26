Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom JioHotstar unveils 'Dr Hassan', Indian adaptation of medical drama.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui leads as a brilliant, unconventional medical genius.

Dia Mirza co-stars; Rohan Sippy directs the intriguing series.

Series promises medical mysteries, humor; premieres December 11, 2026.

JioHotstar has officially unveiled the trailer for Dr Hassan, bringing a desi twist to the iconic American medical drama House. Stepping into Hugh Laurie’s celebrated shoes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui takes centre stage as a brilliant yet notoriously unpredictable medical genius who operates strictly by his own rules. Directed by Rohan Sippy and co-starring Dia Mirza, the trailer promises a sharp mix of perplexing medical mysteries, dry humour, and intense hospital friction. Packed with intrigue and layered characters, the web series is set to premiere on December 11. It is directed by Rohan Sippy.

Inside The 'Dr Hassan' Trailer

The trailer introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role of Dr Hassan, a razor-sharp diagnostician capable of cracking the most complicated medical cases - setting him miles apart from the rest of the hospital staff. However, his unmatched brilliance comes with a difficult, unconventional personality. Refusing to play by standard protocols, Hassan’s unpredictable methods constantly test those around him, even as his expertise makes him indispensable to the hospital.

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Dia Mirza essays the role of Dr Palak Jain, the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer and Hassan’s former medical college classmate. As one of the rare people who understands both his abrasive temperament and extraordinary talent, she anchors his chaotic streak.

The series also features Smaran Sahu, Rehmat Rattan, and Jason Tham in key roles, with each case unfolding through a blend of medical tension, humour, and workplace conflicts.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui On Playing An Unconventional Genius

Speaking about taking on the complex titular role, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said in a statement, “What makes Dr Hassan interesting is that he is not trying to be likeable. He is completely consumed by the cases he takes on, and everything else almost seems secondary to him. As an actor, I find such contradictions very interesting to explore.”

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Legacy Of The Original 'House'

Dr Hassan is the official Indian adaptation of the globally acclaimed medical drama House, created by David Shore and headlined by Hugh Laurie as the eccentric Dr Gregory House. Originally airing for eight seasons on FOX between 2004 and 2012, the cult series won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Peabody Award.