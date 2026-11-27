Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 17-year-old boy fatally stabbed in Delhi village.

Dispute over victim's sister's friendship cited as motive.

One adult arrested; two minors apprehended by police.

Investigation continues to identify other suspects involved.

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a 21-year-old man and two minors following a dispute over the man’s friendship with the victim’s sister in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur village on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The 21-year-old accused, identified as Atikur Rahman, has been arrested, while the two minors have been apprehended, police said.

Teenager Dies During Treatment

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akanksha Yadav said the Subhash Place police station received information about a murder in Shakurpur village on Thursday.

A police team reached the spot and found the teenager with stab injuries. He was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, where he died during treatment, Yadav added.

During the preliminary investigation, police found that the teenager had allegedly been waylaid and stabbed by a group of people.

A case was registered at the Subhash Place police station under Sections 103 (murder), 126 (wrongful restraint) and 3 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Three Suspects Identified, Two Minors Apprehended

Police said field intelligence and technical investigation helped identify three suspects, all of whom were apprehended. Two of them were found to be juveniles in conflict with law, while the third was identified as 21-year-old Atikur Rahman and arrested.

“Through field intelligence and technical investigation, three suspects were identified and apprehended. Two of them turned out to be juveniles in conflict with law. The third suspect was identified as Atikur Rahman, 21. He was arrested. His interrogation revealed that the murder reportedly stemmed from a dispute arising out of the accused’s friendship with the victim’s sister,” Yadav said.

Police said further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend other suspects allegedly involved in the murder and establish the role of each person in the crime.